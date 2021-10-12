Local roundup: West Bladen upends Red Devils

BLADENBORO — An early lead turned into a lopsided defeat for the Red Springs football team Tuesday in a 44-21 home loss to West Bladen.
Red Springs (1-3, 0-3 Southeastern Athletic Conference) led 14-6 in the second quarter before West Bladen (3-3, 2-2 Southeastern) scored 38 unanswered points. The first 18 of those came before halftime, as the Knights took a 24-14 lead to the locker room.
“We made a couple mistakes (after earning the early lead) and next thing you know it was 24-14,” Red Springs coach Lawrence Ches said. “We’re a young group, learning how to win. Sometimes you take some losses before you learn how to win. We’re working through that.”
West Bladen led 44-14 in the fourth before a late Red Springs touchdown.
“We had plays and we had chances to move the ball all night,” Ches said. “But it was a comedy of errors. We’d be moving the ball and something ridiculous shoots us in the foot. That really happened multiple times.”
The loss was Red Springs’ first against West Bladen since 2008, ending a five-game winning streak in the series.
The Red Devils host Fairmont Friday.
Gray’s Creek shuts out Purnell Swett
The Purnell Swett football team struggled to finish drives Tuesday, resulting in a 31-0 loss to Gray’s Creek.
Gray’s Creek (4-3, 3-1 United-8) led 17-0 at halftime.
“We just couldn’t complete drives,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “I thought we moved the ball as well as we have all season. We didn’t finish drives, had a pick six.
Purnell Swett (0-3, 0-3 United-8) has not scored an offensive touchdown through three games this season.
“It’s definitely not due to a lack of effort,” Roberson said. “I’m proud of how hard our kids play. There’s a lot of youth and a lot of growth that’s got to take place. We’ve got to get in the weight room and get stronger.”
The Rams host Seventy-First, who took the United-8 lead Tuesday with a 33-7 win over South View, Friday in Pembroke.
Purnell Swett volleyball sweeps Douglas Byrd
The Purnell Swett volleyball team earned a 3-0 win over winless Douglas Byrd Tuesday with set scores of 25-6, 25-16 and 25-10.
Chloe Locklear had five aces and three kills for Purnell Swett (3-15, 2-10 United-8). Farron Chavis had four aces and 12 service points and Bella Finelli had four aces and 12 digs.
The Rams play Wednesday at Jack Britt.
Lumberton girls tennis beats Purnell Swett
The Lumberton girls tennis team defeated Purnell Swett 6-3 Monday in Pembroke.
With the win, Lumberton finishes the regular season at 7-4, both overall and in United-8 play, in third place in the United-8, and second among 4A schools. Purnell Swett (6-5, 6-5 United-8) finished fourth, and third among 4A schools.
Lumberton won four of the six singles matches. The Pirates’ Brittney Collins defeated Raven Cummings 6-1, 6-1; Emily Hall defeated Jori Jones 6-1, 6-3; Gracie Britt beat Kylie Kirby 6-4, 6-3; and Logan Hickman swept Cynthia Locklear 6-0, 6-0.
Purnell Swett got singles wins from Sydney Jacobs, who beat Nellie Jackson 6-4, 6-3, and Nyla Mitchell, who won 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-5; Mitchell, who just began playing tennis this season, finished the season 9-2.
In doubles, Hall and Dean Whitley won 8-2 for Lumberton over the Rams’ Jones and Kilby; Grace Stone and Paige Leggett also earned a win for the Pirates, 8-3 over Mitchell and Locklear.
The Rams’ Cummings and Brooks won 8-6 in the No. 1 doubles spot over Collins and Jackson.
The teams will each play in the United-8 Conference Tournament next week at Lumberton.
Lumberton soccer routs Gray’s Creek
Two members of the Lumberton boys soccer team earned hat tricks as the Pirates defeated Gray’s Creek 7-0 at home Monday to maintain their United-8 Conference lead.
Holserson Joseph and Luis Izeta each had hat tricks for Lumberton (13-1, 9-0 United-8), who led 4-0 at halftime. Jair Santos scored one goal with two assists. Mason Collins had two assists and Izeta and Angel Robles each had one.
Ben Hunt had three saves in goal to earn his fifth shutout of the season.
Gray’s Creek is 5-7 overall and 4-4 in conference play.
Lumberton hosts perennial power Pinecrest in nonconference play on Thursday.
Purnell Swett shuts out South View
The Purnell Swett boys soccer team earned a 2-0 road conference win Monday over South View.
Zachary Hunt and Jace Jacobs scored goals for Purnell Swett (10-3, 6-2 United-8) and Cale Harris and Kevin Locklear had assists.
Daniel Hunt had five saves to earn the clean sheet in goal.
South View is 2-9 overall and 2-7 in the United-8.
In other local soccer action, St. Pauls defeated Midway 4-0; Clinton and Red Springs tied 1-1.