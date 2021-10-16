From the fringe

October 15, 2021
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton football team snapped a 16-game losing streak Friday, earning Adam Deese his first win as a head coach with a 26-0 victory over visiting Douglas Byrd.
“It’s really amazing,” said Deese, who was 0-13 entering Friday’s game. “I thank the good Lord first and foremost, but it felt good. These coaches and kids deserve it and they deserve all the credit.”
Lumberton (1-6, 1-4) led 14-0 at halftime.
“We started off a little sluggish in the first half offensively,” Deese said. “The defense played lights out. We started to hit some runs offensively and open up our passing game; we ended up having three touchdown passes.”
Ernest Bratcher caught two touchdown passes and Preston Turner caught one, all from Issiah Bartow. Jacoby Pevia also ran for a touchdown.
“This is a big step forward in the process that we’re trying to build here,” Deese said. “The kids will finally know what it feels like to win. That was a special thing was to look in their eyes and see that celebration.”
Douglas Byrd lost its 13th straight game, falling to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in the United-8.
Lumberton plays at league-leading Seventy-First next week.
St. Pauls defeats East Bladen
The St. Pauls football team earned a 46-12 win over East Bladen at home Friday.
St. Pauls (6-0, 4-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) led 32-6 at halftime.
“We came out a little flat; East Bladen’s always a very good team, a well-coached team,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “East Bladen for however many years was a litmus test. We did a good job of competing.”
Martev Gunter ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown for St. Pauls. Kemarion Baldwin rushed for two touchdowns and Ja’queze Anderson had one rushing touchdown; Mikail Breeden threw two touchdown passes, to Eddrick James and Elston Powell. Tayshaun Murphy had three two-point conversions and Baldwin and Breeden each had one.
East Bladen is 3-5 overall and 2-2 in Southeastern play.
The Bulldogs play at Fairmont next week.
In other football action, Purnell Swett will host Seventy-First Saturday at 2 p.m.
Lumberton soccer battles to draw with Pinecrest
The Lumberton boys soccer team battled to a 1-1 draw with perennial 4A power Pinecrest Thursday at home.
The Pirates (13-1-1) scored in the 12th minute on a Holserson Joseph goal, assisted by Luis Izeta. Pinecrest (13-2-2) made an equalizer around the 20-minute mark in the second half.
“In the end, it was a back-and-forth game; I think we played better in the first half. We lost our legs a little in the second half,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “I think over the course of 80 minutes, we created the better of the goal-scoring chances. We left some goals out there tonight; we had a couple really good looks.”
For the conference-leading Pirates, the match provided a nonconference dress rehearsal for what can be expected in the state playoffs.
“They’ve been traditionally a strong program as long as I can remember, and we’ve had some epic battles with them before, when we’ve been in conference with them at various times,” Simmons said. “We put this game on the schedule late in the season, in a way to mimic what we’re going to experience in the state playoffs. This game had a state playoff feel tonight.”
The Pirates will host the finals of the Robeson Cup Saturday, when they will play St. Pauls for the title at 7 p.m.
Lumberton sends two doubles teams, Collins to tennis regionals
Lumberton girls tennis player Brittney Collins and the doubles teams of Alyssa Stone/Logan Hickman and Emily Hall/Dean Whitley each earned spots in the upcoming 4A regionals after finishing in the top three at the United-8 Conference Tournament Thursday.
Collins finished second in the singles tournament. She defeated Jack Britt’s Taylor Benson in the semifinals; Collins won the first set 6-4 before Benson retired with a foot injury. Chalei Hodge from Jack Britt defeated Collins 6-2, 6-0 to win the tournament title.
In doubles, Stone/Hickman reached the final with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Hall/Whitley, then lost the final 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 to Jack Britt’s Kelly Chay and Riley Nazario.
After falling to Stone/Hickman, Hall/Whitley faced Purnell Swett’s Jori Jones/Kylie Kirby in the third-place match; Jones/Kirby lost 6-0, 6-0 to Chay/Nazario in the semifinals. Hall/Whitley defeated Jones/Kirby 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) to earn their third-place finish and regional berth.
Jack Britt won the conference tournament’s team championship and Lumberton finished second.
Lumberton volleyball sweeps Purnell Swett
The Lumberton volleyball team swept rival Purnell Swett 3-0 in the regular-season finale for both teams Thursday in Pembroke.
Lumberton (4-12, 2-10 United-8) won the three sets 25-23, 25-12 and 25-23.
Peyton Brooks had nine kills for the Pirates; Aydan Bullard had six kills and four digs; Nyiah Walker had 17 assists and seven digs; and Tyler Coker had 11 digs.
Chloe Locklear had 11 assists and 10 digs for Purnell Swet (3-17, 2-12 United-8); Bella Finelli had 20 digs; Georgia Locklear had five kills, seven digs and three blocks.
Both teams will play in the United-8 Tournament next week.
Purnell Swett soccer tops Seventy-First
The Purnell Swett boys soccer team earned a 3-2 win Wednesday over Seventy-First.
Cale Harris scored two goals in the win and Zachary Hunt had one. Marcos Ibarra, Brayden Locklear and Jalen Hunt all had an assist.
Daniel Hunt had eight saves in goal for the Rams (11-3, 7-2 United-8).
Seventy-First is 6-9 overall and 4-6 in the United-8.
Purnell Swett faces Red Springs Saturday in the third-place match of the Robeson Cup at Lumberton.