From the fringe

October 16, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Lumberton basketball to hold fundraiser tournament

The Lumberton High School basketball program will hold its first fundraiser golf tourament on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The tourament will begin at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. It will be played in a captain’s choice format.

The entry fee is $65 per player or $260 per four-man team. Hole sponsorships are also available for $100.

Multiple prizes will be given, and the cost includes dinner after play.

For more information contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

