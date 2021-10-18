UNCP football stuffs WVSU, holds on for win

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The UNC Pembroke defense stuffed West Virginia State running back Dante Jones on 4th-and-inches on a potential game-winning drive in the last minute, and the Braves held on to beat West Virginia State, 14-13, on Saturday evening at Dickerson Stadium.
The triumph snapped a two-game road skid for the Braves (4-3, 4-2 MEC). The setback spoiled Homecoming for the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 3-3) who had their two-game win streak quelled as well.
The Braves capped a 10-play, 65-yard first-quarter scoring drive with an 11-yard touchdown strike from Josh Jones to Faheem Diaab for a 7-0 lead. Jones threw for 39 yards on 4-of-5 passing on the possession, while also keeping the drive alive with a 10-yard scramble on a key 3rd-and-5 situation midway through the possession
UNCP put together an impressive 16-play scoring drive on their opening possession of the second period. Josh Jones completed seven of his eight passing attempts on the possession including a 14-yard touchdown strike to Rodney Smith, while Joseph Early ran for 35 yards, and UNCP led 14-0.
West Virginia State went to work quickly with time waning down in the opening half. The Yellow Jackets needed four plays to drive 72 yards in just more than a minute, but were forced to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Martin Ahlstroem to make it 14-3 at the break.
After a scoreless third period, West Virginia State got a 36-yard gallop on the first play of its initial possession of the fourth quarter, and were set up for success one play later when the Braves were called for an untimely unsportsmanlike conduct foul. Donovan Riddick’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Lyte moments later made it a one-score game at 14-10.
The Yellow Jackets later used a 45-yard pass on first down to move into UNCP territory, and then got positive yards on the next three plays to set themselves up with a first down opportunity at the 15-yard line. The drive stalled after that, and the Yellow Jackets closed to within one point at 14-13 on a 29-yard field goal by Martin Ahlstroem.
Junior Josh Jones threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns on 26-of-46 passing with two interceptions.
Redshirt freshman C.J. Davis established career bests for both receptions (8) and receiving yards (87), while redshirt junior Faheem Diaab (3 catches, 33 yards) and redshirt sophomore Rodney Smith (1-14) both tallied touchdown catches.
Redshirt senior Joseph Early ran for 69 yards on 18 carries, while also recording four catches for 25 yards.
Senior Taye Vereen turned in a career-best 10 tackles, including six solo stops. He also registered a 3-yard tackle for loss as well.
UNCP converted 50 percent of their third and fourth down attempts on the evening, including a 7-for-16 success rate on third down.
The Braves forced two turnovers on the day, including an interception by Sean Hill. It is the fifth time this season that the Black & Gold has forced at least one turnover.
UNCP was a perfect 2-for-2 on red zone opportunities on Saturday. The Braves are now 20-for-25 (.800) on red zone opportunities this season.
The Braves will be back in action again on October 23 when they culminate Homecoming on campus with a 2 p.m. contest against Mountain East Conference co-leader Charleston (5-1, 5-1 MEC).