SAINT LEO, Fla. — Toni Blackwell registered a team-best 74 in the final round of action on Tuesday and finished tied for 20th on the individual leaderboard, as the UNC Pembroke golf team moved up one place and finished sixth at the Saint Leo Invitational at the Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club.

Blackwell (19 over par), who moved up 19 spots from yesterday’s two rounds, finished 14 strokes behind the individual champion, Sophie Wheeler of Flagler. Georgia Page (22 over) finished the tournament tied for 31st place, while Amanda Hamrin (23 over) finished one stroke behind Page and in 33rd place. Elizabeth Ritchie (29 over) finished in a three-way tie for 44th place, as Samantha DeBusk (31 over) rounded out the scoring for the Braves tied for 46th place.

Chessa Lee (46 over), who was playing as an individual, finished in 59th place.

This was the final fall tournament for the Black & Gold, who will now turn their attention to their championship season in the spring.

Lowry named CC Offensive Player of the Week

A pair of multi-goal performances that also included both game-winning goals has earned UNC Pembroke soccer newcomer Abigail Lowry Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week laurels, the league office announced Tuesday.

A native of Pembroke, Lowry produced her first multi-goal game with two scores against Francis Marion on Wednesday, including the eventual game-winning goal in the 42nd minute. The freshman closed out the week with two more goals in a 4-1 victory over Emmanuel to help the Braves stay undefeated in league play. The Purnell Swett High School graduate also tallied an assist against Emmanuel on Saturday, while taking nine shots over the two-game stretch, five of which were on goal.

Lowry, who has seen action in every game this season, has played a total of 431 minutes. She has logged 14 points, including six goals (3rd team) and 19 shots (11 on goal).

UNCP will step out of conference play on Wednesday when they host region nemesis Wingate (6-4-0) in a 4:30 p.m. Spirit Day tilt at Lumbee River EMC Stadium. Admission to all 2021 UNCP soccer home games is free.