Local roundup: Clinton dominates Red Springs football

October 19, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

CLINTON — The Red Springs football team lost Tuesday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference game 49-0 at Clinton.

Clinton (5-2, 3-1 Southeastern) led Red Springs (1-5, 0-5 Southeastern) 34-0 at halftime.

The Red Devils return to action for their season finale Oct. 29 at St. Pauls.

Fairmont girls tennis team to play in state tournament

The Fairmont girls tennis team will face South Columbus Wednesday in the first round of the dual team state playoffs Wednesday in Tabor City.

The Golden Tornadoes are 7-4 overall and 6-4 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, finishing third in the league to qualify.

The team will also send one single, Trinity Thompson, and two doubles teams, Helen Perry/Soraya Locklear and Skyler McNeill/Hannah Pearson, to the regional tournament, which will be held on Friday at Bill Cooke Park at Cummings High School in Graham.