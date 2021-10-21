Izeta, Pirates beat Purnell Swett

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Purnell Swett’s Nehemiah Maynor (23) kicks the ball as Lumberton’s Alexis Lopez (16) defends during Wednesday’s match at Purnell Swett.
PEMBROKE — After a defensive first half, both Lumberton and Purnell Swett scored in the first 10 minutes of the second half of Wednesday’s boys soccer match. With the Pirates up one goal, both teams had several scoring chances the rest of the way, with Lumberton looking to create separation and Purnell Swett trying to tie the match.
Lumberton finally got that pivotal goal in a 3-1 win.
Luis Izeta scored the Pirates’ third goal with 9:12 remaining off an Angel Robles assist.
“(Izeta) had a number of decent looks tonight,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “It was a great run down the right from Angel Robles, and Luis timed his run perfectly, and the ball was there for him to slide it home, and it was a nice team goal.”
Lumberton (16-1-1, 11-0 United-8 Conference) had taken a 2-0 lead with 35:05 remaining on a free kick goal by Jonathan Carrera; Purnell Swett (11-8, 7-5 United-8) answered with 31:49 to go when Cale Harris scored a running goal assisted by Jalen Hunt.
From that point, Purnell Swett had several good chances — including an apparent Harris goal negated by an offsides call.
“The breaks just didn’t fall for us there at the end,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “That’s all it is; sometimes you catch the break and sometimes you don’t. But I can’t fault my team’s effort and their fight tonight, and I’m just so proud of how they fought for all 80 minutes of this game and made it a game for sure. It was great to see and be a part of.”
“The second half, they opened the game up a little more against us and the game was back and forth,” Simmons said. “We opened up, and it allowed both teams to create more goal-scoring chances. In the end, we were fortunate to come out here and get the 3-1 conference win and stay undefeated in the league.”
Lumberton led 1-0 at halftime after Alexis Lopez scored off an Izeta assist with 11:33 in the half. Both teams played well defensively in the opening 40 minutes.
“It was pretty challenging,” Izeta said. “They came out aggressive; obviously it’s their senior night and they want to go pretty hard. And the first half they were doing pretty good, the score was (1-0) and it was very challenging. But overall, we got the win. We were the better team, so we did good as a team together.”
“Both teams were just playing hard, and good defensive soccer, and they were just working their butts off,” Strickland said. “Like a good strong rivalry game, that’s what it was. The intensity was high, the effort was high, and it was just a good, solid soccer game for all 80 minutes.”
Purnell Swett completed its regular season with its fifth straight loss, with three coming in conference games to drop the Rams from second to third in the United-8 ahead of next week’s conference tournament.
The Rams honored seniors Harris, Zan Nobles, Zachary Hunt, Eric Brooks, Jalen Hunt and Nehemiah Maynor in their final home game.
“They’re a good, strong, special group, and I’m really proud of how they’ve grown and matured over their four years. The effort and heart they’ve put in the program, that’s a good thing to see and hopefully the underclassman learn from that and it keeps going.”
Lumberton hosts Jack Britt in its regular-season finale Thursday, looking to complete an undefeated conference slate after clinching the United-8 title Monday.
