Pirates’ Mayes 2nd, Rams’ Chavis 4th at United-8 cross country meet

October 20, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
Mayes

Mayes

<p>Chavis</p>

Chavis

HOPE MILLS — Two Robeson County runners earned top-four finishes at the United-8 Conference cross country championship held Wednesday at South View.

Lumberton senior Gavin Mayes finished second with a time of 17 minutes, 32 seconds in the boys race.

Purnell Swett junior Kylie Chavis finished fourth in the girls race in 22:06. Chavis earned All-Conference honors for the third time.