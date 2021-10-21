Fairmont makes 2A volleyball playoffs, will face Goldsboro

October 21, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont volleyball team earned a berth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs when the league released its playoff brackets Thursday.

The Golden Tornadoes earned the 24th seed in the 2A East Regional. They will travel to No. 9 Goldsboro for the first round on Saturday.

Fairmont (9-11) earned an at-large selection after finishing third in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. The Golden Tornadoes will make their first playoff appearance since 2017, when they reached the second round.

Goldsboro (15-5) is the No. 9 seed after winning the Neuse-6 Conference regular season and tournament titles.

The winner of Saturday’s match will face the winner of Greene Central at N.C. School of Science and Math on Tuesday.

Lumberton, Purnell Swett, Red Springs and St. Pauls did not earn playoff berths, ending their seasons.