Braves host MEC co-leader Charleston for Homecoming

PEMBROKE — This week marks Homecoming on The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s campus, with the centerpiece coming Saturday at Grace P. Johnson Stadium when the Braves football team hosts Charleston (West Virginia).
While Homecoming “doesn’t mean a whole lot unless you win the game,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said, the Braves will be facing a test as they meet a Golden Eagles team tied for the Mountain East Conference lead.
“A lot of people come back to watch us and see us and be a part of all the festivities, but it’s a really big deal to be able to give people some energy and something to feel good about in terms of the way we play,” Richardson said. “Guys understand that, and that’s what we’ve been talking about, and we’ve got to make sure we’re focused on our best performance going into Saturday.”
UNCP (4-3, 4-2 MEC) enters Saturday’s game coming off of a 14-13 win last week at West Virginia State in arguably their best defensive performance of the season.
“I think there’s a lot that we can go back to from last week and say, oh man, this effort was good, these plays were good, these calls were good against this,” Richardson said. “And I think what it does is helps reinforce what we’re trying to do. Obviously there’s tweaks and things we’ve got to keep improving on, but I think really it gives us some great confidence to get some momentum going, and hopefully take that into this week as well.”
The Braves did allow 185 rushing yards to the Yellow Jackets; this week they’ll face a Charleston (5-1, 5-1 MEC) offense that rushes for 214 yards per game, the 17th most in Division II.
Running back Tyreik McAllister has rushed for 671 yards and eight touchdowns and quarterback Guy Myers has rushed for 636 yards and six touchdowns this season; Myers has also thrown for 1,034 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
“Rushing defense has been something we’ve been trying to emphasize all year,” Richardson said. “They’ve got a lot of weapons; their quarterback and their tailback are a key part of their rushing. They’re big up front and they’re physical, and it’s going to be a great challenge for our defense to step up to.”
McAllister, from Latta, is one of five players on the Charleston roster with regional ties to the Border Belt/Sandhills area; defensive back Davonta Porter and defensive end Justin Hall are also went to Latta High School, wide receiver Barry Elliott went to Jack Britt and defensive back Duane Bland went to Lee County.
Offensively, Braves quarterback Josh Jones approaches the 1,500-yard passing threshold for the season (1,484 yards) with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’ll face the toughest secondary he’s seen this season; the Golden Eagles allow just 131 passing yards per game, the ninth most in Division II, and opponents have only scored three touchdowns through the air. D’vaughn Whitt and Nirion Washington each have two interceptions this season.
“(Jones) embraces that,” Richardson said. “I think it’s something where really a lot of our offense and our whole team as, Charleston, we really respect them.”
Charleston beat UNCP 42-24 on March 27 and has won two of the three all-time meetings.
“It was a great game up at their place last (season), and we felt like we had an opportunity to win the game and just couldn’t hold on,” Richardson said. “I’m looking forward to seeing our team really respond to the challenge, and with Homecoming I think there’s going to be a lot of energy and it’s going to be a good atmosphere to be able to play a college football game in front of.”
