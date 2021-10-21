High school football picks for Week 10

October 21, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles Sports editor

After covering Robeson County’s first in-county football matchup of this season last Friday, I came to an exciting realization: every single game I cover the rest of this season will either be an in-county rivalry, or a playoff game.

This is the best part of the season.

It continues with Friday’s game between St. Pauls and Fairmont, with two in-county games next week in the last week of the regular season ahead of the state playoffs. While only one of the five Robeson County teams is a playoff lock, with another on the bubble, it’s certainly realistic that a Robeson County team could be alive deep into the postseason.

But first, Week 10:

Last week: 4-0

Season: 21-6

St. Pauls at Fairmont

Fairmont enters this game as a team peaking at the right time after a 42-0 win over Red Springs last week. Now they’ll face their biggest test of the season in the defending state runners-up.

The Bulldogs made it through a stretch of four games in 11 days that included Clinton and Midway as opponents, and did so with their perfect record intact. Playing a game seven days after their last one will feel far more comfortable for St. Pauls.

Fairmont is in a much better place than they were in the spring, when St. Pauls earned a 48-0 win over the Golden Tornadoes, and it’s not unreasonable they can keep the score respectable. But winning against the Bulldogs, who haven’t lost a regular-season game in almost exactly two years, will be far more difficult, especially with a conference title awaiting the Bulldogs with a win.

St. Pauls 36, Fairmont 14

Lumberton at Seventy-First

Lumberton takes the field Friday seven days after ending a 16-game losing streak against Douglas Byrd last week. It will be difficult, however, to turn that win into a winning streak when they play at Seventy-First.

Seventy-First is undefeated and can clinch the United-8 Conference title with a win, and the Falcons have their eyes on bigger accomplishments too, as they rank third in the state’s RPI rankings for 3A East teams.

A Lumberton team that’s struggled to score will face a Falcons defense that’s allowed 36 points in eight games this season, including four shutouts. By any measure, this is just a really tough draw for Lumberton.

Seventy-First 42, Lumberton 7

Purnell Swett at Douglas Byrd

After Douglas Byrd lost to Lumberton in a matchup of winless teams last week, the Eagles face another winless team when Purnell Swett visits Friday night. Purnell Swett has lost nine straight games and Douglas Byrd has lost 14 straight.

Purnell Swett hasn’t scored an offensive touchdown in its four games played this season, which is similar to how Lumberton started its season. The Rams and Pirates, in fact, are similar in a lot of ways; that bodes well for the Rams after the Pirates beat Douglas Byrd 26-0 last week.

Rams coach Stephen Roberson says his team is still giving great effort, despite the first four games not going their way. Expect the Rams to play hard again this week and earn Roberson his first win with the program.

Purnell Swett 20, Douglas Byrd 12

