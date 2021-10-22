Moonlight Madness kicks off hoops season

Richards Kirk Berrien Haskins Purnell

PEMBROKE — Through the 2020-21 basketball season, crowds were limited at The University of North Carolina Pembroke’s English E. Jones Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The masses, and the noise, returned Thursday night as the men’s and women’s teams each began their season at Moonlight Madness.

Fans filled the gym for the exhibition event, which included intrasquad scrimmages, a three-point contest and a dunk contest.

“Moonlight Madness, we’ve always been able to draw good crowds,” men’s coach Drew Richards said. “We were sitting in the hallway and we heard the gym kind of rumbling … it’s been a while. It was awesome to walk in there, and I was a little shocked how many people showed up, but that’s UNCP basketball. People love it down here and support it and that’s what makes it special.”

The Braves men took their turn first in a 15-minute running-clock scrimmage, as the white team beat the gray team 50-42. Deon Berrien, in his first year with the program after transferring to Lander, made seven baskets including one 3-pointer.

“We’ve got some things we need to improve on, but it felt good getting out there and playing, getting a little chemistry together in front of all the fans,” Berrien said. “We haven’t had fans in a while, so it does feel great to have them back.”

Nygell Verdier, a freshman, and Trenton McIntyre each had five baskets for the white team; Tyrell Kirk had five for the gray, including two 3-pointers, and assisted on several baskets, including some alley-oop dunks.

“It’s fun getting my teammates involved; me seeing them do that excites me more than me doing it myself,” Kirk said. “It’s fun to do that with my teammates and get them involved.”

Ray Faison and Tyre Boykin also had four baskets for the gray team.

The Braves struggled on 3-point shooting in the scrimmage, ultimately making six shots from distance.

“Our practices have been pretty tough the last couple of weeks, so we told the guys just have fun,” Richards said. “We’ve had a lot of nicks and injuries and things, and everyone’s got some kind of bruise or pull or something, so we just wanted them to go out and get through the night injury-free, just to have fun a little bit, and obviously do some stuff for the crowd.”

When the Lady Braves took their turn in a 10-minute running-clock scrimmage, the black team beat the gold team 32-13.

Alcenia Purnell made four 3-pointers and a floater.

“It gave a me lot of confidence,” Purnell said. “Honestly, I was nervous going in because the crowd was so big, and it’s been a while since the crowd’s been that big, but I kind of toned it out.”

Naomi Gilbert and Jadin Gladden also had two baskets for the black team and Gabby Smith had two for the gold team.

“I saw AP make a lot of 3s, so that was good,” women’s coach John Haskins said. “We’ve shot the ball OK in preseason; (Purnell’s) shot it well, and it’s good to her shoot it like she did, Naomi (Gilbert) shot it well, Courtney (Smith) made a 3, Kelci (Adams) can make 3s. I think we’ve got a group that can make some 3s, and obviously with Gabby (Smith), Diamond (Fedrick), Lillian (Flantos) and Zaria (Clark) inside. So I think that’s a good nucleus.”

Ray Faison won the evening’s dunk contest, making a dunk after taking off from the free-throw line in his final dunk.

The men’s team opens the season Nov. 12 at Newberry; the women’s team plays an exhibition at N.C. State on Nov. 3 before opening the regular season at home against Coker on Nov. 12.

Thursday’s event allowed each team to play in a semi-competitive environment as they prepare for the season, and the teams embraced the opportunity to provide fans a preview of what to expect this season.

“Since I got here it’s been great getting to know everybody, gaining more brothers,” Berrien said. “I’m looking forward to everything; I feel like we’ve got a chance to do something special. It was fun getting out there and showing everybody what we’re capable of.”

