Local roundup: Rams fall at Douglas Byrd

FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett football team struggled to move the ball Friday at Douglas Byrd, resulting in a 6-3 loss to the Eagles.

Purnell Swett (0-5, 0-5 United-8 Conference) lost its 10th straight game; Douglas Byrd (1-8, 1-5 United-8) snapped a 14-game losing streak.

“It’s the same things that’s plagued us all year,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “We can’t run the ball, we have no balance, can’t block anybody, and we can’t move the ball offensively. The defense played lights out, forced six or seven turnovers, but we didn’t capitalize on any of them. It’s hard to win when you don’t put points on the board.”

Douglas Byrd intercepted the Rams late in the first half, a play which led to the Eagles’ lone touchdown with 20 seconds left in the first half.

Purnell Swett’s points came on a 35-yard field goal by Nehemiah Maynor in the first quarter.

The Rams face Lumberton next week in the season finale.

“If we don’t find a way to run the ball and get something in the end zone it’s going to be another tough one,” Roberson said. “We’ll watch film this weekend and see what we can do to move the ball and get some points on the board.”

Seventy-First dominates Lumberton

The Lumberton football team lost Friday’s game at Seventy-First by a 54-7 final.

Seventy-First (9-0, 6-0 United-8) clinched no worse than a share of the United-8 title with the win.

The Falcons led Lumberton (1-7, 1-5 United-8) 14-0 after the first quarter and 27-7 at halftime.

“We were (in it),” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “We had some costly penalties on some big gains, shot ourselves in the foot on a couple defensive fourth down conversions. We had them in the backfield and had some missed tackles. The first half we were very competitive.”

Ernest Bratcher caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Issiah Bartow for the Pirates’ lone score.

The Pirates will host Purnell Swett in their season finale next week.

“We want to end it off on a good note and some progress,” Deese said. “We know Swett’s going to be ready to go so we’ve got to have a great tempo in practice. It’s not going to be easy but we know we’ve got to put in the work Monday through Thursday and put an exclamation point on the season on Friday.”

Lumberton soccer completes undefeated United-8 slate

The Lumberton boys soccer team completed a perfect run through its United-8 Conference schedule with a 5-1 win over Jack Britt Thursday.

The score was tied 1-1 at halftime before four second-half goals by Lumberton (17-1-1, 12-0 United-8) put the game away.

Jair Santos tied the score at 1-1 with 6 minutes left in the first half on a goal assisted by Angel Robles. In the second half, Holserson Joseph and Luis Izeta each scored two goals, with Joseph, Ashton Sumpter and Oswaldo Flores earning assists.

The Pirates will be the top seed in the United-8 Conference Tournament next week.

Fairmont volleyball makes 2A state playoffs

The Fairmont volleyball team earned a berth in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs when the league released its playoff brackets Thursday.

The Golden Tornadoes earned the 24th seed in the 2A East Regional. They will travel to No. 9 Goldsboro for the first round on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Fairmont (9-11) earned an at-large selection after finishing third in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. The Golden Tornadoes will make their first playoff appearance since 2017, when they reached the second round.

Goldsboro (15-5) is the No. 9 seed after winning the Neuse-6 Conference regular season and tournament titles.

The winner of Saturday’s match will face the winner of Greene Central at N.C. School of Science and Math on Tuesday.

Lumberton, Purnell Swett, Red Springs and St. Pauls did not earn playoff berths, ending their seasons.

Mayes 2nd, Chavis 4th at United-8 Conference meet

Two Robeson County runners earned top-four finishes at the United-8 Conference cross country championship held Wednesday at South View.

Lumberton senior Gavin Mayes finished second with a time of 17 minutes, 32 seconds in the boys race.

Purnell Swett junior Kylie Chavis finished fourth in the girls race in 22:06. Chavis earned All-Conference honors for the third time.