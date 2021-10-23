From the fringe

Fairmont Golf Club news

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a three-stroke victory over David Hunt and Ray Lewis. The second flight was won by Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear with Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich coming in second. J.T. Powers and Tom Jones won the third flight followed by Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial who took second. The winners of the fourth flight were Gary Johnson and Barry Dawkins with James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry taking second place. Hartley Oxendine, Warren Bowen, Jimmy Waddell and Knocky Thorndyke were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start

The Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Tournament will be played on Friday, Nov. 5 with a 12 p.m. start. This is a four-person captains choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player or $240 per team. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information and to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include Scott Benton with a 69, Eddie Williams 70, Richie Chmura 70, James Cox 70, Jerry Stubbs 72, Butch Lennon 72, Mike Gandley 73, James Barron 73, Jeff Broadwell 74, John Stanley 74, Ricky Hamilton 75, Randy Williamson 75, Tommy Davis 76 and Joe Marks 77.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Craig Snyder and James R. Locklear won this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton with a round of 67, one stroke ahead of Michael Graham and Warren Bowen, who won a scorecard playoff for second place. Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear won the second flight with a 73; Bobby Benton and Bob Slahetka finished second with a 78.

Closest to the flag winners were Juneau Hu, Prentiss Harris Jr.

The next Senior Shootout will be Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

