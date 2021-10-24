UNCP’s Chepkesir, Kosgei win conference cross country titles; men’s and women’s teams 2nd

PEMBROKE — In front of the biggest crowd of the season on Homecoming, two plays third-quarter plays by The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team got the crowd buzzing during Saturday’s game against Charleston.

That buzz then became an eruption when the Braves’ Taye Vereen intercepted Charleston’s Guy Myers on a fourth-and-goal play with 13 seconds remaining, sealing a 21-14 Braves win.

“I can’t even think what happened, it happened so quick,” Vereen said. “I’ve just got to thank God that I’m able to play. Coach called the right play, everybody ran the play perfectly; it couldn’t happen any better than that.”

In a fourth quarter nearly completely consumed by just two drives, Charleston (5-2, 5-2 Mountain East Conference) had driven 73 yards after starting its possession with 7:05 remaining when Gerardo Guerra Rivera missed a 39-yard field goal attempt that would have put the Braves up by two possessions.

A pass interference call on UNCP (5-3, 5-2 MEC) got Charleston to the 5-yard line for first-and-goal with 1:13 to go; a penalty, two runs and an incompletion set up the fourth-and-goal play. The defensive stop marked the third straight week a late defensive stand sealed a Braves victory.

“We’ve won three straight, and they’ve been close, and we’ve found a way to win,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “I think that’s the thing to focus on is we’ve found a way to be on top. We’ve found a way to persevere and ride that wave of adversity and have our backs against the wall.”

The two big plays in the third quarter, one by the defense and one by the offense, had resulted in the Braves’ lead.

The first came when Myers tried to get a quarterback sneak into the end zone on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line and was stuffed by the Braves defense, keeping the score tied at 14-14 with 8:57 left in the third quarter. Cam Lowery and Marcus Davis were credited with the tackle — though all 11 Braves had a hand in building the brick wall Myers was uable to breach.

“If they score there, if we don’t stop them there, it’s a whole different thought process, it’s a whole different sense of urgency in just how we manage the game,” Richardson said. “So that was big. When you can put together a goal-line stand, those are rare, and I couldn’t be more proud of how those guys dug in.”

The goal-line stand was one of three stops inside the 5-yard line by the Braves defense, including the late interception, and one of five red-zone stops.

“I think those were way more valuable than the last play, to be honest, because it just shows how tough we are as a defense, and how gritty we are not allowing them to get any yards in the red zone,” Vereen said. “5-(yard line) and in, it’s very difficult to get stops there, and it’s a testament to how good we’re coached and how good we practice.”

On the previous play, Myers nearly scored on a 6-yard run, being ruled out of bounds at the 1-yard line as he reached for the pylon. The drive had been set up when the Golden Eagles’ Josh Saunders intercepted UNCP’s Josh Jones and ran the return to the 19-yard line.

The second big third-quarter play came two Braves possessions later with a double pass; Josh Jones threw a backwards pass to Rodney Smith on the right sideline, who found Trey Dixon for a one-handed catch and a 45-yard go-ahead touchdown. The play established the 21-14 score that ultimately would be the final.

“It felt like a movie,” said Smith, who also caught five passes for 97 yards. “That play with Trey, I just looked up and saw him catch it with one hand, and I was like, ‘oh my God, this can’t be real.’ It felt really good. It’s probably the most excited I’ve been in a football game in a long time.”

“I’m not going to lie, I thought it was covered at first, because he didn’t really bite on the bubble (screen),” said Dixon, who caught six passes for 166 yards. “But then the was (in the air) and I was like, I’ve got to catch it. My boy Rod, I’ve been telling him I was going to get him his first (touchdown pass) when we drew that play up.”

Charleston’s Duane Bland recovered Jones fumble the possession after the goal-line stop, before another red-zone stop by the Braves defense — resulting in a missed 33-yard field goal attempt by Tim McCutchen, which bounced off the left upright — set the stage for the double-pass score. A 33-yard pass from Jones to Dixon got the Braves pass midfield before the touchdown play.

Charleston punted to start the fourth quarter; UNCP took 7 minutes off the clock with its next drive before Rivera’s missed field goal.

After Vereen’s interception sealed the win, UNCP celebrated on the field, dousing Richardson in a Gatorade bath and taking in the thrilling win.

“Every win means a lot to us, but you could say it’s Homecoming, it’s a big game against Charleston, they beat us last year, so it’s up there in my book,” Vereen said. “This might be the No. 1 win for me in program history, in my opinion, since I’ve been playing.”

“It just felt the way it should feel out there in terms of, the guys played extremely hard, we executed, there’s big plays to be excited about, there’s adversity we had to fight through,” Richardson said. “It just felt right, and the crowd was behind us, and there was a lot of energy and excitement from them.”

The win keeps UNCP in the running for the MEC title; the Braves are now tied for third with Charleston, one game behind Notre Dame, who the Braves host on Nov. 6, and Frostburg State.

“It’s what we want,” Vereen said. “It’s what we’ve been talking about all week, just staying our path, knowing our process and sticking to it. As coaches say, stay on the train, and we’re doing it.”

“You don’t want to play the game of ‘what if we win, what if we lose.’ But had we not won the game, there’s a price for that and we fall back to .500 and it doesn’t feel good,” Richardson said. “We knew what was at stake, and I think there were a couple related messages that guys took some pride in.”

Josh Jones completed 15 of his 25 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown for UNCP.

Myers was 14-for-26 for 240 yards and rushed for 88 yards for the Golden Eagles.

After Devin Jones recovered a fumble on Charleston’s second drive of the game, UNCP turned the good field position into points on the next play when Josh Jones found Faheem Diaab for a 26-yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked and returned by Kei Beckham for a two-point defensive conversion, making it 6-2.

McCutchen kicked a 30-yard field goal on Charleston’s next possession, creating a 6-5 score; UNCP answered with a 9-yard touchdown run by Joseph Early, and a successful conversion pass from Josh Jones to C.J. Davis, to take a 14-5 lead with 3:36 to go in the half.

A Braves red-zone stop forced Charleston to kick a field goal with 58 seconds left in the half, as McCutchen converted from 22 yards; the Braves led 14-8 at halftime.

Charleston tied the game on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, a 63-yard pass from Guy Myers to Colby Cooper. The extra-point was no good, keeping the game tied at 14-14.