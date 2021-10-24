UNCP’s Chepkesir, Kosgei win conference cross country titles; men’s and women’s teams 2nd

Staff report
MOUNT OLIVE — Joshua Chepkesir and Jackline Kosgei each cruised to an individual title to help the UNC Pembroke men’s and women’s cross country teams to runner-up finishes at the Conference Carolinas Championship on Saturday.

Chepkesir, who covered the 8K course in 24:13.2, has now won four-straight individual conference championship titles, including a trio of Peach Belt Conference medalist honors, and bested the 115-man field by 19 seconds. Ean Ormsby placed 10th with a time of 26:09.4, and Delsin Burkhart captured 13th-place. Hunter Levy ran a personal-best time of 26:27.2 for 15th place, and Jack Phieffer (26:27.5) rounded out the scoring in 16th place.

Lucas Nervo and James Wainaina each logged personal-best times and finished in 23rd and 33rd place, respectively. Alec Valle (37th) completed the race in 27:25.7, and Bryan Viera ran a personal-best time for 45thplace. Kevin Vazquez placed 69th and Gabe Blackwelder finished in 94th place.

On the women’s side, Kosgei picked up her first individual title, as well as the program’s first conference championship title since Livia Mahaffie claimed the honors at the PBC Championships in 2012. Kathryn Anderson established a new personal best with a time of 23:09.3 on the way to 3rd place, and Valary Samoei finished 4th with a time of 23:17.1. Erman Jepleting logged a 28th-place finish, and Sam Badami rounded out the scoring with a 29th-place finish.

Corey Pethers and Chloe Phillips each recorded new personal-best times and finished in 42nd and 56th place, respectively. Brookelyn Johnson made her 6K debut and placed 76th, while Alycia Richardson also made her 6K debut in 81st place.

Chepkesir was named the Conference Carolinas Male Runner of the Year, and Kosgei was tabbed as Female Runner of the Year as well as Freshman of the Year. Chepkesir, Ormsby, Burkhart, Levy and Pheiffer each picked up All-Conference Carolinas honors on the men’s side. Kosgei, Anderson, Samoei were each decorated as All-Conference Carolinas runners on the women’s side.

The Braves will take nearly a two-week break from competition before returning to action on November 6 for the NCAA Southeast Region Championships. The meet will be held at Milliken Research Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.