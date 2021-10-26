Pressley wins 3rd Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week award of season

October 26, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — A key performer in a pair of victories for the UNC Pembroke volleyball team last week, Katie Pressley was, again, lauded as Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week on Monday, the league office announced.

Pressley, a product of Indian Trail, totaled 85 assists (10.6/set) and 24 digs (3.0) in two starts last week as the Braves registered wins over both Barton and Mount Olive. She also tallied five kills, a quintet of service aces and three block assists along the way as well. She recorded 32 assists, eight digs and a pair of service aces in a road sweep of Barton, and then turned in a double-double with 16 digs and a career-best 53 assists in the 5-set home win over Mount Olive on Saturday. She also added three service aces against the Trojans to her stat line as well.

The everyday setter for the Black & Gold, Pressley has now picked up three weekly awards from the Conference Carolinas office this season, including back-to-back honors in September. The freshman, who was also named Conference Carolinas Volleyball Freshman of the Month in September, currently ranks second among league leaders with 9.48 assists per set in 2021, while also ranking eighth with 79 service aces as well.

Pressley has logged time in 39 matches (134 sets) over her still-young collegiate career, and has tallied 1,032 career assists (7.70/set), as well as 328 digs (2.45), 66 kills, 38 service aces and 34 block assists.

The Braves (19-8) will step back outside of Conference Carolinas play on Tuesday when they head to Newberry (9-10) for a rematch with the Wolves. UNCP swept the Wolves earlier this season in the home opener for the Black & Gold.