High school football picks for Week 11

Rivalry week.
The biggest games of the year.
The high school football regular season comes to a close Friday night but will finish with a flourish as the county’s two biggest rivalries take place.
Lumberton and Purnell Swett meet for the first time since their 2019 overtime thriller. Season-wise, playoffs-wise, there’s nothing on the line — but bragging rights are on the line, and that’s motivation enough for both the Pirates and Rams, with the possibility of ending disappointing seasons with a rivalry win.
Red Springs and St. Pauls met on April 9 for the conference championship. A lot has changed since, with St. Pauls reaching the spring’s 2AA state final and Red Springs only winning one game since. But, as St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said on the field after last week’s win over Fairmont, this is a “throw out the records” type of game, as most rivalries are.
Fairmont isn’t playing a rival — when there’s an odd number of teams in the county someone doesn’t get that in-county season finale — but the Golden Tornadoes’ game is plenty big in itself, as a win at Midway almost certainly seals them a playoff berth.
So, who will have the bragging rights after Friday night’s contests? Here’s some predictions:
Last week: 2-1
Season: 23-7
Purnell Swett at Lumberton
It’s been a long fall for both programs, with both having to deal with virus-induced quarantines before their seasons even began, then a string of losses once they did get on the field. For one of them, it will end in a win.
Lumberton’s win over Douglas Byrd two weeks ago ended a 16-game losing streak for the Pirates, but in that game the team showed some positive signs and played a far more efficient and balanced game offensively than they had been for most of the season.
That same Douglas Byrd team beat Purnell Swett 6-3 last Friday. The Rams defense was strong in that game but the offense struggled to move the ball, as it has all season long.
Don’t expect either team to post a big number in this game; Lumberton’s been slightly better down the stretch, and they’ll get the win at home.
Lumberton 21, Purnell Swett 10
Red Springs at St. Pauls
As mentioned above, the stakes aren’t quite as high for this meeting as the one just six months ago. That said, St. Pauls is still looking to complete a perfect regular season, just as it was in the spring, and win the conference title outright.
Attrition has hurt Red Springs this season, a campaign in which the results have gotten progressively worse. The Red Devils have been outscored 91-0 in their last two games, and now face a state championship contender.
St. Pauls escaped an upset bid by Fairmont last week, and perhaps learned a lesson about looking ahead to the postseason. Between that and the nature of a rivalry game, they’ll be up for this one.
St. Pauls 48, Red Springs 6
Fairmont at Midway
After an 0-5 start, Fairmont has a chance to earn a playoff berth with a win Friday at Midway.
The Golden Tornadoes are peaking at the right time, winning two games and falling just short in their effort to upset St. Pauls. Midway, meanwhile, has lost three of its last four. Looking at the game from a motivation standpoint, Fairmont likely needs to win to continue its season; Midway is going to the playoffs either way.
The Raiders can score points in bunches; Fairmont’s defense has been its strength all season. That matchup may determine the outcome in this game.
Fairmont 36, Midway 30
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.