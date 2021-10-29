Local roundup: Bulldogs dominate Red Devils

October 29, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls football team clinched the Southeastern Athletic Conference’s outright title with a 54-8 win over Red Springs Friday.

St. Pauls (8-0, 6-0 Southeastern) also finished a perfect regular season for the second straight season for the first time in school history.

“Especially since we started in a new conference this year, we did a tremendous job of answering the bell,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said.

The Bulldogs led Red Springs (1-6, 0-6 Southeastern) 40-8 at halftime.

Elston Powell ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown; Eddrick James had one rushing touchdown and two receiving touchdowns, Kemarion Baldwin, JaMarcus Simmons and T.J. Parker each had one rushing touchdown, and Mikail Breeden had two touchdown passes. Breeden and Tayshaun Murphy each had two two-point conversions and Baldwin and Ja’queze Anderson each had one.

“We just talked about being who we were tonight,” Setzer said. “We did a bad job of taking care of what we can take care of last week, so this week we just preached about let’s try to clean up some of our mistakes. We wanted to really get back to imposing our will early and not waiting to punch us in the mouth.”

The Bulldogs will learn their first-round playoff opponent when the field is announced tomorrow. Red Springs’ season is complete.

Midway routs Fairmont

Needing a win to earn a spot in the 2A state playoffs, Fairmont lost 61-6 at Midway Friday.

The Golden Tornadoes (2-7, 2-4 Southeastern) will now await their playoff fate. They entered Friday’s game ranked 32nd in the 2A East RPI rankings, the final projected spot in the field.

Midway (6-4, 3-3 Southeastern) led 20-0 at halftime.

“Wyatt Holland is one of the very best quarterbacks I’ve seen in high school football in a decade,” Fairmont coach Lonnie Cox said. “If you give an inch in coverage he’s gonna make you pay for it. When we tried to sell out to stop their passing game, Trey Gregory and Wyatt Holland can make you pay running the football. They’re one of the most well-coached, highly-proficient in terms of execution offensive team that I’ve ever coached against.”

Cox was quick to credit the Raiders, but also felt the Golden Tornadoes played poorly in the loss.

“Offensively we were horrendous,” Cox said. “Midway was much more physical. We flat out struggled moving the football. We threw a few pick sixes, we fumbled, we fumbled a fair catch on a kickoff return. When it rained it poured.”

Armon Houston scored Fairmont’s lone touchdown.

Fairmont will learn whether it has qualified for the 2A state playoffs when pairings are released Saturday.

“But I think the best way to put it is, we told our kids to put our practice pants, their practice jerseys and girdles on their laundry loop and we’re going to have those things nice and smelling good and ready for practice on Monday. And then if we don’t get in they’ll turn their stuff in. That’s our attitude with it. We’re prepared to get in, and we’re also prepared if we don’t get in.”