From the fringe

October 30, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Fairmont Golf Club news

Lee Hunt and Mike Graham were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Ricky Harris and Larry Lynn Locklear. The second flight was won by James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry with Rick Rogers and Tim Moore coming in second. The winners of the third flight were Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial with Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly coming in second. Knocky Thorndyke, Tom Holand, Steve Recker and Tim Locklear were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Tournament will be played on Friday, November 5 with a 12 noon start. This is a four-person captains choice format with an entry fee of $60 per player or $240 per team. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information and to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Jeff Wishart with a 69, Richie Chmura 70, Butch Lennon 71, James Barron 71, James Cox 71, Eddie Butler 71, Wayne Callahan 72, Danny Church 72, Mike Gandley 72, Billy Allen 73, Mike Chuchacz 73, Eddie Williams 73, John Stanley 73, Richard Coleman 74 and Mark Lassiter 74.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Greg Dial and Ray Lowry won this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton with a round of 62, four strokes ahead of Ricky Harris and Larry Lynn Locklear.

Closest to the flag winners were Pandora Carter and Bobby Benton.

The next Senior Shootout will be Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]