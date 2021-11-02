PEMBROKE — N.C. State basketball had the Cardiac Pack.

UNCP football has the Breathtaking Braves.

For the fourth straight week Saturday, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s football team played a game in which the outcome was in doubt in the final minutes.

For the fourth straight week, they won.

After a slow start to the 2021 season, these Braves (6-3, 6-2 Mountain East Conference) have caught fire, doing so not in blowout games, but in games they’ve had to execute for the whole contest up to and including the 60th minute in order to earn the victory, and for a month straight.

The most recent win, at West Liberty on Saturday, was different from the other three wins in the streak in that it’s the only time the Braves offense, not the defense, had to make plays in the game’s waning moments to secure victory.

UNCP got the ball back leading 24-17 with 4:38 remaining against the Hilltoppers (4-5, 4-4 MEC), and put together a drive — mostly by running the ball, something that’s been a struggle most of the season — that took nearly all of the remaining time off the clock and culminated in a 33-yard Alex Alvarado field goal with 50 seconds remaining to go up by two possessions. Alvarado had also converted from 33 yards on the Braves’ previous possession, with 6:51 remaining, for the team’s 24-17 lead.

While that finish wasn’t as exciting as some of the others in this four-game stretch, it relied just as much on a unit’s execution. If the Braves don’t maintain possession and drain the clock, the Hilltoppers could have potentially scored to tie the game when they got the ball back.

Joseph Early, who had five rushes on the 10-play drive, ran for 108 yards on the afternoon, including a 1-yard go-ahead touchdown run with 11:38 to go.

Josh Jones threw a 9-yard pass to C.J. Davis to convert on a third down early in the drive, then ran for 13 yards later to convert another third down; this was part of the best game of the season for Jones, who was 26-for-34 passing for a career-high 389 yards and two touchdowns. He was named Mountain East Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week Monday.

The previous games in the four-game streak each culminated with a defensive stand. Wheeling drove inside the 20-yard line before a last-second pass was knocked down and incomplete in a 34-28 Braves win on Oct. 9; West Virginia State was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 at the Braves’ 30-yard line in the final minute as UNCP clinched a 14-13 win on Oct. 16; and Charleston was intercepted at the goal line by Taye Vereen with 13 seconds remaining in the Braves’ 21-14 homecoming win on Oct. 23.

Palpable tension was felt in each of those games as the opposition tried to score to either tie the game or take the lead. The Braves defense isn’t necessarily one that stands out statistically when compared to other programs — they rank 87th out of 163 teams in Division II with 26.1 points allowed per game and 112th with 393.9 yards allowed — they’ve been the epitome of a unit that bends but doesn’t break. The bigger the moment, the better they’ve played.

“Nobody wants to draw it up that way, it’s just the nature of what happened, but the great thing is we’ve been able to get on a momentum run here,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said after the Charleston games. “They’ve been close (games), and we’ve found a way to win. I think that’s the thing to focus on is we’ve found a way to be on top. We’ve found a way to persevere and ride that wave of adversity and have our backs against the wall.

“There’s a lot to be said about the defense in those situations, but then also everybody doing their job, the offense doing their job, the special forces doing their job, and everybody pulling together.”

And as everyone’s done their job, an experienced Braves team is showing on the field that it’s learned how to win. That wasn’t necessarily the case as recently as early this season — with a 34-28 overtime nonconference loss at Findlay on Sept. 11 and a 30-27 loss to Fairmont State on Sept. 25 as examples — and was more clearly not the case in recent seasons, with the Braves winning two, two and four games from 2017-19 and going 2-2 in this spring’s short pandemic-delayed campaign.

That knowledge of how to win will be put to perhaps an ultimate test this Saturday when Notre Dame (Ohio) (7-1, 6-1 MEC), the ninth-ranked team in Division-II football, visits Grace P. Johnson Stadium for a noon kickoff on Saturday.

An Oct. 2 trip to Frostburg State, another top-tier MEC program, raised questions about the Braves’ ability to compete with the league’s best when the Bobcats won 51-21. But the Braves haven’t lost since — the next week began the four-week stretch of nailbiters — and enter this week’s game against the Falcons as a different-looking team.

That’s not to say they’ll definitely win; it’s a tough game against a very good football team, and the Braves will have to play well to give themselves a chance.

But if they can stay in the game until the final moments, perhaps they can fall back on some recent experience and execute the needed plays late to pull off another breathtaking win.

Chris Stiles