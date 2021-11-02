Littlefield, Pembroke advance to middle school volleyball championship

November 2, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Littlefield Middle School and Pembroke Middle School volleyball teams will play for the county championship on Thursday after each won their semifinal game on Tuesday afternoon.

Littlefield defeated Prospect 3-0; Pembroke defeated South Robeson 3-0.

The championship game will be played at Littlefield Thursday at 4:30 p.m.