High school football picks for 1st round of playoffs

LUMBERTON — The Purnell Swett football team has struggled to create big plays offensively all season.

But it didn’t take long for one to spark the Rams Friday night.

Garyen Maynor’s 80-yard run on the Rams’ third play from scrimmage led to a touchdown one play later and propelled Purnell Swett to a 13-5 rivalry win Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

“We were looking for some life on offense and that flipped the field,” Purnell Swett coach Stephen Roberson said. “I just wish he would’ve got in and scored, but he ran out of gas. He had played a defensive series and ran out of gas. But that run set the tone, it gave us some energy, gave our O-line some life and it was big, the biggest play of the year for us.”

Purnell Swett (1-5, 1-5 United-8 Conference) finished the season by snapping a 10-game losing streak, which dated back to the previous meeting against Lumberton on Nov. 8, 2019.

Lumberton (1-8, 1-6 United-8 Conference) received the opening kickoff and drove across midfield before punting, pinning the Rams at their own 10-yard line. Maynor, who finished with 127 yards on 13 carries, ran for eight yards on second down before his 80-yard run all the way to the Pirates’ 1-yard line.

“When I came around the edge, I saw my tight end had pushed the linebacker inside, which means I had the whole outside to work with by myself, one-on-one with the safety,” Maynor said. “I made one move and made him miss and happened to get free down the middle of the field.”

Zaviar Lowry scored on a 1-yard run on the next play to give the Rams a 7-0 lead with 4:21 left in the opening quarter.

The defenses controlled most of the rest of the game; Purnell Swett led 7-5 going to the fourth. The Pirates turned the ball over on downs three plays into the final period, before the Rams put together their best sustained drive of the season.

After struggling to establish the run all season, Purnell Swett ran on 10 of the first 11 plays of the drive, gaining chunks of yardage on nearly every play.

“I think that was the most critical drive of the ballgame,” Lumberton coach Adam Deese said. “They controlled the clock and got some critical first downs. Those are all effort plays at the end, getting extra yardage by Swett; we’ve got to do a better job of that. Our offseason is going to be critical on that and building that mentality; we’ve got to change that mindset.”

“That was huge, because our defense was getting tired,” Rams receiver and linebacker Josiah Brooks said. “Killing that clock was very helpful, to get our defense on the field and get a breather, so even if we did come back on we could make some plays.”

After all those runs, Maynor connected with Brooks for a 19-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was blocked, but the Rams had extended their lead to 13-5 with 3:13 to go.

“Big play to Josiah on the pass; by that time we had them sucked in and they were really committing to stopping the run, and we were still having some success,” Roberson said. “We just wanted to sneak him out past, and it was a great throw and even better catch. The corner had come out of his cover and almost picked it off, and it landed right in Josiah’s hands. It was a great play.”

“I talked to my O-line before I even called the play. I said, listen, we’ve got to have a big push to get another touchdown to win this game,” Maynor said. “I told them we’ve got to score, we had no choice but to score. I handed the ball off, everything was perfect, good blocks, the O-line had their holes, the running backs hit the holes really good, I hit the hole really good, and we just pushed the ball really strong, and then I threw a good pass to Josiah and he made a great catch.”

Lumberton fumbled on the first play of the ensuing drive — Isaac Locklear forced the fumble and Benson Wilkins recovered for the Rams — and Purnell Swett was able to run out the clock.

The Pirates have lost back-to-back games in the series and have lost 18 of their last 19 games overall.

“Great job, great effort by Purnell Swett tonight; their want to was more than our want to. Hats off to Roberson, he deserves that. It’s bad to say, but they outplayed us,” Deese said. “Offensively, we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot and play behind the chains. Every time we had a big play, we got it called back, and it cost us.”

Jacoby Pevia ran for 76 yards for Lumberton. The Pirates had 162 yards of offense in the first half but minus-3 yards in the second half as Purnell Swett kept them out of the end zone throughout the game.

“I felt like our defense has played a great first quarter all year,” Roberson said. “The two games that we’ve been in with any kind of a lead, they pretty much held up. I think with a lead and confidence, they played really hard and were able to maintain that edge for a while. Tonight we were tested quite a bit; Lumberton crossed the 50 quite a few times, and we were able to bow our backs and stop them.”

Two Lumberton drives after Purnell Swett’s first-quarter touchdown, the Pirates converted a 33-yard field goal by Ricardo Regino to make it 7-3 with 6:56 left in the half. The Pirates punted on their next drive but pinned the Rams deep, resulting in a safety on the next play to pull within a 7-5 score.

Purnell Swett punted on each second-half possession before its key drive in the fourth quarter; Lumberton turned the ball over on downs, at midfield and at the Rams’ 31-yard line, on its two possessions immediately preceding the Rams’ touchdown drive.

As both teams enter the offseason, well outside the state playoff picture, Purnell Swett will do so with a better taste in its mouth after winning the finale.

“It seems like it’s been forever (since the last win),” Roberson said. “When you don’t know what it feels like to win — and we have some kids that haven’t won a game since middle school — it means a lot going forward, and it’s really a great way to go into the offseason.”

And for the Rams seniors, who haven’t had much on-field success to celebrate over their four years, the win provided a triumph in their final high school game.

“Growing up around here, I always hated Lumberton,” Brooks said. “So to beat Lumberton my last game, that’s something you can’t make up.”