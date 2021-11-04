High school football picks for 1st round of playoffs

November 4, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles Sports editor
Stiles

Welcome to the postseason.

Every high school football player who began practicing in August did so with the hope of playing in November. Now, that time is here, and it’s win or go home for every team that’s earned the right to continue playing.

Unfortunately for Robeson County, only one of our five teams qualified for the playoffs. But that one team, St. Pauls, has the potential to keep playing for several more weeks, and is a possible state championship contender after last season’s runner-up finish.

Will they advance in this week’s first-round matchup? Here’s a prediction, along with bonus picks of playoff games with United-8 or Southeastern conference teams.

Last week: 1-2

Season: 24-9

Goldsboro at St. Pauls

The Bulldogs will enter the playoffs with a familiarity factor after last season’s deep run, and would play at home through at least the first two rounds as a high seed. A game two weeks ago against Fairmont was surprisingly close, but No. 5 St. Pauls responded in last week’s blowout of Red Springs to finish an undefeated regular season for the second straight campaign.

Goldsboro, the 2A East Region’s No. 28 seed, enters this contest after an up-and-down year; while the Cougars have won two of their last three, they haven’t had the consistency to suggest they can play with St. Pauls.

The Cougars lack a standout player on the stat sheet, and while this is partially because of a by-committee approach to the rushing and receiving corps, it also suggests there’s no part of the game in which it’s easy to envision them outmatching St. Pauls.

The Bulldogs should be better in every facet, and will advance to the second round.

St. Pauls 42, Goldsboro 16

United-8 Conference

4A East Region

No. 1 Richmond 41, No. 32 Jack Britt 21

No. 23 Sanderson 21, No. 10 South View 14

3A East Region

No. 3 Seventy-First 35, No. 30 West Brunswick 10

No. 26 Cape Fear 36, No. 7 West Carteret 28

Southeastern Athletic Conference

2A East Region

No. 15 Clinton 40, No. 18 Hertford County 34

No. 13 James Kenan 30, No. 20 East Bladen 16

No. 2 East Duplin 48, No. 31 West Bladen 7

