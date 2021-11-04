Lady Braves enjoy N.C. State experience

UNCP Athletics UNC Pembroke’s Aniah McManus (0) dribbles past N.C. State’s Aziaha James (10) during Wednesday’s game at Reynolds Coliseum.

RALEIGH — It’s not often a basketball coach tells his team not to worry about the scoreboard.

But when a Division-II team faces a Final Four contender in an exhibition at a venerable venue, the objective is more to enjoy the experience than worry about a score almost certain to be one-sided.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team played such a game at No. 5 North Carolina State on Wednesday at Reynolds Coliseum.

“That’s the first thing I told them, let’s go out and compete and don’t worry about the scoreboard, and embrace the experience,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “And just try to do our stuff the best we can against a high-caliber team.”

“We’ve been ready for this since we found out we were playing N.C. State,” Courtney Smith said. “We came in just wanting to have fun, looking at great competition and just coming out and just playing basketball.”

N.C. State won 92-36; the Wolfpack scored at least double UNCP’s output in every quarter.

The Braves, though, scored a respectable 22 second-half points; this came after a scoreless stretch of nearly nine minutes to end the first half.

“I thought we had some stretches where we didn’t look like we knew what we were doing, but we also had some stretches where we executed and got some shots. The shots just didn’t go in,” said Haskins, whose team shot 24% from the field but 39% from 3-point range. “We’re not going to get anything easy around the basket with their size. We got a lot of 15-footers, and we got a few open 3s that didn’t go in, but all in all I thought we played pretty good hard.”

Smith, Kelci Adams and Zaria Clark each scored eight points to lead UNCP. Adams and Smith each hit two 3-pointers; Clark hit two jumpers and two layups and also led the Braves with six rebounds.

“Zaria played well; Zaria played well in the scrimmage (Sunday). She had 15 (points) and nine (rebounds) in the scrimmage Sunday, so she’s a bright spot,” Haskins said. “Courtney played hard. We’ve just got to get (Alcenia Purnell) and Tiara (Williams) going a little bit, and get Gabby (Smith) more touches.”

“I wasn’t pressing, and N.C. State, they’re ranked No. (5) in the nation, so I was just coming out here to have fun and don’t worry about the score, and just let it fly, and they went in,” Adams said.

Diamond Johnson scored 18 points with five assists for the Wolfpack; Genesis Bryant scored 12 points. The Braves did decently well defending All-American Elissa Cunane, who finished with 11 points and five rebounds in 17 minutes.

“Our goal was to make them shoot 3-pointers, and they did, they shot 3s and they made 3s, and not play (Cunane) one-on-one,” Haskins said. “I thought we did a pretty good job on her, bodying her and all that.”

UNCP briefly led the Wolfpack early; N.C. State missed 3-point attempts on its first two possessions before Courtney Smith hit a triple for the Braves to make it 3-0.

“I thought about calling timeout and running to the bus,” Haskins joked.

“We just wanted to come out and score quick,” Courtney Smith said. “We knew the game was going to be back-and-forth; just get the shot up. That’s all we were hoping for, shoot it when you’re open; it just happened to go in.”

The Wolfpack took a 5-3 lead on baskets by Johnson and Kai Crutchfield before a Gabby Smith layup tied the score at 5-5. N.C. State then went on an 11-0 run and never looked back, outscoring the Braves 38-9 over the rest of the first half.

Playing strong competition, the Braves saw points for improvement as they prepare for their season opener next Friday against Coker — and seeing the Wolfpack up close gave them a glimpse of how a successful team looks on the court.

“Their composure on the court (was good), and just how they didn’t really turn over the ball,” Adams said. “They were just really composed out there, and our team, we get very rushed, we want to go fast, fast, fast, and that’s where turnovers happen. They didn’t really do that; so that’s probably what we work on most.”

“I thought a lot of times in the first half we took it (inside), but we didn’t take it strong enough going to the basket. We didn’t make the refs make any decision whether they were going to call a foul or not,” Haskins said. “We won kind of big in our scrimmage, and now we’ve played a pretty good team that dumped on us pretty good. We’ve got a little over a week to refine and get ready.”

And having already played what is easily the toughest team they’ll face, the Braves left Raleigh more confident about how they’ll match up against their fellow Division-II and Conference Carolinas teams when the games start to count next week.

“Playing them, even though we did get our butts whooped, it was a confidence booster in a way, because we had moments that we looked really well, so that gave us a lot of confidence,” Adams said. “I think going into the Conference Carolinas, we’ll be successful.”

Chris Stiles