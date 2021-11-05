OT goal lifts Enloe past Lumberton in defensive battle

LUMBERTON — For 97 minutes on a cold Thursday night — through all 80 minutes of regulation and nearly the entirety of two 10-minute overtimes — the Lumberton and Enloe boys soccer teams battled in a scoreless defensive struggle.

A ball finally found the back of a net late in the second overtime — and Enloe won 1-0 to advance to the third round of the 4A state playoffs.

“These guys play in a tough league and they’re battle-tested, but we proved that we belonged tonight on this field with them,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “We left it all out there.”

Owen Griffith knocked in a header from 15 yards out for Enloe (13-7-4) after a run up the right side of the field for the game’s only goal, with 3:21 left in the second overtime session.

“They were pounding on us. They had had so many corner kicks in the second half and they were whipping us with crosses in from the flanks, and they’ve got some big boys and big bodies,” Simmons said. “They were throwing numbers forward and putting bodies in the box, and unfortunately I felt like it was a matter of time before they got one. It came at a bad time or us.”

Lumberton (19-2-1) was able to get one shot attempt after the Enloe goal, which was saved.

Enloe, the 4A East Region’s No. 22 seed, had mostly controlled the game in the second half after a more evenly-played first half.

“I thought we had a great game plan; it was a very defensive game plan, to sit numbers back and defend and try to hit them on the counter with Luis (Izeta), (Holserson Joseph) and Angel (Robles),” Simmons said. “That worked to a T in the first half, and we had five or six shots in the first half, and forced their keeper into a couple saves. In the second half it was a struggle offensively.”

While Enloe outshot Lumberton comfortably in the second half, the game remained scoreless due to several outstanding saves by Pirates goalkeeper Ben Hunt.

“Ben kept us in the game with some outstanding plays and saves back there and read the game like he needed to,” Simmons said. “Just a great defensive effort.”

The sixth-seeded Pirates were hosting a second-round game for the first time on their current field, which opened in 2013, after the program’s first undefeated run through conference play.

“A fun team to coach and to watch play. I think we’ve had a great season; I’m very proud of them,” Simmons said. “It’s always disappointing whenever your season ends. I’ve been here before; the playoffs have been tough for us. We’re disappointed, but I think in due time we’ll look back on the season with fond memories and we’ll be proud of what we did accomplish.”

Enloe will face No. 3 Chapel Hill in the third round Monday.

Red Springs falls at Manteo

A long trip to Manteo culminated with a 2-1 loss for the Red Springs boys soccer team Thursday in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.

No. 4 Manteo (12-3-1) led 1-0 at halftime, then added to its lead on a goal with 18 minutes remaining.

13th-seeded Red Springs (10-4-1) scored on a Diego Lazaro goal with 10 minutes remaining to pull to a 2-1 margin, but ultimately couldn’t tie the game.

“After that we stacked the box, but couldn’t get a shot,” Red Springs coach William Judd said.

The Red Devils’ chances were impacted by an injury to standout forward Javier Villagomez.

“It’s kind of hard to win without your best player,” Judd said.

Manteo will host No. 5 James Kenan in Monday’s third round.

Clinton shuts out St. Pauls

The top-seeded Clinton boys soccer team earned a 1-0 win over St. Pauls in the second round of the 2A state playoffs Thursday.

The Dark Horses (18-2-2) scored about five minutes into the second half on a goal by Caleb Kennedy.

“We had a good opportunity going into the second half to create an opportunity to score,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “We wanted to frustrate them, and we did. We always talk about the first 10 minutes of the second half being important in the game. Five or six minutes after the start of the second half they had a beautiful set piece. If you’re going to be beat by a quality team, at least it was by an amazing set piece routine and an amazing goal.”

St. Pauls (9-8), the No. 17 seed in the 2A East Region, was unable to find the equalizer over the final 35 minutes.

“We tried to change a little tactics and go on the attack a little more,” Martin said.

The game was the Bulldogs’ first time playing in the second round of the state playoffs.

Clinton will host No. 9 Heide Trask in the third round Monday.

