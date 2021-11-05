Pembroke upsets Littlefield for county middle school volleyball championship

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Pembroke Middle School’s Riley Deese (8) and Jayla Graham (4) both go for the ball during Thursday’s county championship game against Littlefield in Lumberton.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Members of the Pembroke Middle School volleyball team celebrate after winning the county championship Thursday at Littlefield Middle School in Lumberton.
LUMBERTON — The Littlefield Middle School volleyball team hadn’t lost a game all season and looked to be on its way to the county championship when it took a one-set lead over Pembroke Wednesday.
But Pembroke caught fire at the right time, dominating the last two sets to earn a 3-2 win and claim the county title.
Littlefield (11-1) led 2-1 after winning the second and third sets. Pembroke (10-2) then took over from the start of the fourth set, leading 13-4 en route to a 25-13 set win.
“They started listening; where they should’ve been listening to begin with,” Pembroke coach Trina Bullard said. “I’m proud of them.”
In the fifth set, neither team led by more than a point early in the set and Pembroke led 7-6. The Warriors then scored eight straight points on the serve of Riley Deese to close out the match with a 15-6 set win, earning the final point on a service ace by Deese that landed just inside the back-right corner of the court.
“I was trying not to hit my serves out,” Deese said. “I thought it was out at the end, so I kind of got scared, but then they started shouting.”
Pembroke won the first set 25-21, ending on a 6-0 run that foreshadowed the end-match sequence. The Hornets won the second set 25-20 and the third 25-17 to take their 2-1 lead.
“Our regular season, I couldn’t have asked for much more,” Littlefield coach Victoria Sealy said. “We played as a team, we were using three hits as much as we could. They beat us when it counted. We didn’t play our best game, and that’s how it happens sometimes. I’m so proud of my girls. My eighth-graders rocked it out this year.”
Members of the victorious Pembroke team include starters Deese, Jayla Graham, Nyiah Johnson, Calista Lewis, Eva Oxendine and Kabrina Oxendine and reserves Lincoln Allen, Madalyn Chavis, Nekema Hunt, Alonna Locklear, Lana Lowry, Genesis Morales, Hailey Olguin, Sonata Oxendine, Xena Oxendine, Reanna Rogers and Madison Strickland and managers Ellarey Barton and Aiyana McMillan.
“They’ve done a good job,” Bullard said. “Considering the pandemic, we’ve been out, I had nobody returning. I just had some athletes.”
Littlefield team members include starters Marcionna Dockery, Jaelyn Hammond, Ava Hana, Perla Hernandez, Jayla Hunt and Keelee Pittman and reserves KaMya Foxworth, Helena Fuller, Elajiah Locklear, Kinsley Martin, Eden Richardson and September Warring.
St. Pauls, Fairmont-Orrum advance to football championship
The football teams from St. Pauls and Fairmont-Orrum middle schools will play for the county championship next week.
St. Pauls advanced after defeating South Robeson 28-14 in Wednesday’s semifinal game.
Fairmont-Orrum won the other semifinal 24-8 over Red Springs.
The championship game will be held next Wednesday at 6 p.m. Both teams were No. 1 seeds from their conference; the game will be at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium at St. Pauls High School after St. Pauls won a coin toss to host.
