Fluery, Barnes take deer near Lumberton

November 5, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Contributed photos | Ricky Barnes Gunner Fluery and Donovan Barnes each recently shot deer while hunting near Lumberton. Fluery, 7, pictured at left, shot his first deer, a 155-pound, eight-point deer. Barnes, at right, shot a 190-pound, 11-point deer.

Contributed photos | Ricky Barnes

Gunner Fluery and Donovan Barnes each recently shot deer while hunting near Lumberton. Fluery, 7, pictured at left, shot his first deer, a 155-pound, eight-point deer. Barnes, at right, shot a 190-pound, 11-point deer.

Contributed photos | Ricky Barnes

Gunner Fluery and Donovan Barnes each recently shot deer while hunting near Lumberton. Fluery, 7, pictured at left, shot his first deer, a 155-pound, eight-point deer. Barnes, at right, shot a 190-pound, 11-point deer.