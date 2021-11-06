Bulldogs make it look easy, advance to 2nd round

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Elston Powell (4) and Martev Gunter (7) tackle Goldsboro’s Braxton Morton (25) during Friday’s first-round 2A state playoff game at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — On the opening drive of Friday’s first-round 2A state playoff game between Goldsboro and St. Pauls, the Cougars moved the ball on the Bulldogs defense and got deep into St. Pauls territory.

They didn’t get much else the rest of the night.

The Bulldogs forced a turnover on downs, then scored on every first-half drive and cruised to the second round with a 56-0 win.

“One of the biggest things about being in the playoffs is being there and understanding it,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “These kids have been in the playoffs before, so being in the playoffs, you have to be careful to be who you are. I thought that being who we are, preaching that constantly all week, it’s so important. I think that that’s paid dividends for us.”

St. Pauls, the No. 5 seed in the 2A East Region, will host No. 12 Roanoke Rapids in the second round next week; the Yellow Jackets defeated Bartlett Yancey 34-14 Friday.

Kemarion Baldwin rushed for 172 yards on just 10 carries and scored four touchdowns for St. Pauls (9-0). The junior surpassed the 1,500-yard rushing mark for the season.

“We had to establish our presence in the run game,” Baldwin said. “We knew we were coming in more physical, but we had to enforce it.”

No. 28 Goldsboro (4-7) received the opening kickoff and drove as far as the Bulldogs’ 20-yard line, with the drive including a couple of big runs by Savion Edwards and Deontay Hooker. But the drive stalled as the Bulldogs forced a turnover on downs.

“There’s some things that we’ve been trying to see if we could get done defensively, and there’s some things on that first series that didn’t work,” Setzer said. “But it was good to be able to go in our toolbox, pull something out and quickly turn it around. We’re going to have to have some big stops in some big games, so going on to the next level, I’m excited about it.”

When the Bulldogs took over at their own 20-yard line, it didn’t take long to get in the end zone. Runs of 23 and 26 yards by Baldwin and an 18-yard run by Mikail Breeden got the Bulldogs inside the Cougars’ 15-yard line, then runs of 6 and 7 yards by Baldwin completed the drive. Breeden ran in the two-point attempt for an 8-0 lead with 4:12 left in the first quarter.

“(It was) very important for us to show that we can put our heels in the sand and turn some things around, and that I think catapults us into going to the next level,” Setzer said.

From that point, as the Bulldogs offense kept scoring drive after drive, the defense allowed just 72 yards over the rest of the half after they had allowed 43 on the opening drive.

“We executed our plays,” junior linebacker Adrian Hall said. “We locked them up (with) teamwork.”

Goldsboro punted on its second drive, and two plays later Breeden connected with Eddrick James for a 75-yard touchdown pass. The two-point try failed, but St. Pauls led 14-0 and maintained that advantage until the end of the first quarter.

Baldwin extended the lead with a 22-yard touchdown on the Bulldogs’ next drive; Breeden ran in the two-point try to make it 22-0 with 11:00 remaining in the half.

Two plays into Goldsboro’s next possession, Hall recovered a Cougars fumble and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown. Baldwin’s two-point run put the Bulldogs up 30-0 with 10:03 until halftime.

“I saw my nose guard (Jonathan Powell) hit the guy, and he fumbled the football,” Hall said. “It was all because of him, that’s why I got the touchdown.”

The Cougars turned it over on downs at their own 15 on the next drive, and two plays later Baldwin scored from 15 yards out to go up 36-0; the conversion attempt failed with 7:29 on the clock.

After James intercepted the Cougars and St. Pauls took over in Goldsboro territory, Baldwin scored again on his final carry of the night, a 7-yard run with 6:11 left in the half. The conversion attempt failed and it was 42-0.

“We just came in and handled business,” Baldwin said. “Our whole week we were preaching not to look past these guys, because they could come in and punch us in the mouth like Fairmont did. But we didn’t look past these guys, we stayed humble, focused the whole week and had great practices Monday through Thursday.”

The Bulldogs got one more score before the half on an 18-yard run by Jamarcus Simmons. This time they kicked the extra point, making it 49-0 with 3:57 left in the half.

With a running clock in the second half, Goldsboro put together a lengthy drive late in the third and early in the fourth quarter against the Bulldogs second-string defense, aided by three Bulldog penalties, but did not score. Two plays later, Theophilus Setzer found Jayden Barnhill for an 80-yard touchdown pass; the extra point made it 56-0 midway through the fourth.

St. Pauls has now won playoff games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2006-07, which came during Setzer’s first stint coaching the Bulldogs.

“Each week is going to give us a different obstacle,” Setzer said. “Going forward, I think it’s important to keep wrinkles in our offense, and our defense. We’re trying some things, we’re experimenting with a couple things, because we know each week each opponent gives us a different look, different obstacles, and we’ve got to have some things in our bag to be able to combat that, some tools in our bag.”

