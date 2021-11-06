Braves’ Chepkesir 2nd at cross country regional

November 6, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Joshua Chepkesir cruised to a second place finish, while Erman Jepleting logged a top-25 finish to help the UNC Pembroke men’s cross country team to a seventh place finish and the women’s team to an eighth place finish on Saturday morning at the NCAA Southeast Regional Meet at Milliken Research Park.

Chepkesir covered the 10K course in 30:23.1, just five seconds behind meet champion, Jan Lukas Becker from Queens. Ean Ormsby logged a personal-best time of 32:43.3 for a 36th-place finish, while Delsin Burkhart finished in 50th place with a personal-best time of 33:17.9. Hunter Levy and Jack Phieffer each ran personal-best times and placed in 62nd place and 67th place, respectively.

Lucas Nervo (34:27.7) recorded a 78th-place finish, and Alec Valle (35:11.8) logged a 99th-place finish.

On the women’s side, Jepleting covered the 6K course in a time 22:27.5 and finished in 22nd place. Valary Samoei (23:06.3) finished in 36th place, while Jackline Kosgei captured a 49th-place finish. Kathryn Anderson finished in 66th-place, as Sam Badami rounded out the scoring for the Braves with a personal-best time of 24:36.5 for 84th place. Chloe Phillips placed 135th after crossing the finish line in a time of 26:55.7.

Jepleting was named to the all-region team for the second time in her career, while Chepkesir also earned all-region honors for the third time.

Chepkesir will turn his attention to a quest for a national championship when he competes at NCAA Championships on November 20. The race will be held at the Abbey Golf Course in Tampa, Fla.