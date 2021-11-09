UNCP wrestling sends 18 to podium at Pembroke Classic

November 9, 2021
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Nick Daggett (125 pounds), Jake Piccirilli (149), Jovaun Johnson (184), Bryce Walker (197) and Zach Shaffer (285) all completed unblemished days on the mat with victories in their respective championship bouts to lead an 18-strong entourage of Braves to the podium on Sunday at the 40th annual Pembroke Classic.

In addition to the quintet of tournament champions, four Braves — Joey Perez (149), Will Lowery (157), Garrett Hill (174) and Ryan Walker — all logged runner-up showings, while Rahsaan Vereen (165) and Garrett Steele (197) both reigned supreme in their respective third place bouts. Thomas Schock (141), Marcus Bell (197) and Chad Metikosh walked away from Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court with fourth-place showings, while Anthony Carter (133), Cliff Owens (157) and Caleb Grau (165) all finished fifth in their tournaments. Massimo Sullivan, a 197-pounder, finished sixth in that tournament to wrap up medalist honors for the Black & Gold.

Twenty-four of UNCP’s 33 entries into the event registered at least one victory on the day, including 20 that posted two or more wins. Grau, Johnson, Owens, Perez, Piccirilli, Shaffer and Vereen all racked up a team-best four wins on the day.

The Braves will be back in action on Nov. 14 when they split the squad and head to both the NC State-hosted Wolfpack Open in Raleigh, as well as the Emmanuel-hosted Georgia Open in Franklin Springs, Ga. UNCP will return home again on Nov. 18 when they open up the dual meet portion of their 2021-22 schedule against South Atlantic Conference Carolinas foe Lincoln Memorial at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.