UNCP’s Warren named Conference Carolinas Player of the Week

November 9, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Another outstanding week on the volleyball court has paid dividends for Brianna Warren again as the junior middle blocker was decorated with Conference Carolinas Player of the Week honors for the third time this season on Monday afternoon.

Warren, an Indian Trails product, hit .444 at the net across three starts to help lead the Black & Gold to a perfect 3-0 week with victories over Chowan, King and Lees-McRae. She totaled 35 kills (3.18/set) and 12 blocks (1.09/set) across her three starts, while also turning in seven digs, six assists and one service ace.

The everyday starter for the Black & Gold began her phenomenal week with eight kills and four blocks in the road win over Chowan, and was lights out in the big win over King on Friday, hitting .500 with a career-best 16 kills and five blocks. She wrapped up the three-match stretch with an 11-kill, 6-assist outing against Lees-McRae in which she also picked up a trio of blocks as well.

The Braves (22-9, 14-2 CC) will wrap up the regular season portion of their 2021 schedule on Wednesday when they battle Francis Marion (18-10, 14-2) for the Conference Carolinas East Division title on Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Start time has been scheduled for 6 p.m. and admission is free.