Lady Braves look to improve with most of team returning

PEMBROKE — A controversial play, in the midst of a rapid-fire three-touchdown stretch, helped propel Notre Dame (Ohio) to a halftime lead Saturday as they faced The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team.

After the floodgates had been opened, the Falcons dominated the second half in a 45-7 win over the Braves at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.

“It really is the time before halftime and the time after halftime that you really need to be aware of opportunities, and that’s where momentum can really shift,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “Momentum really fell apart after that play, and that really was the start of it. In order to change momentum, everybody’s got to just keep doing their job; you’ve got to be able to flush negative plays like that.”

After Notre Dame (9-1, 8-1 Mountain East Conference) had just scored to tie the game at 7-7, UNCP (6-4, 6-3 MEC) began its next drive at its own 47 after a good kick return by Virgil Lemons. On the first play of the drive, Josh Jones threw a pass that appeared to be a forward pass, deflected backwards by a defensive lineman; the Falcons’ Guam Lee recovered the loose ball, which was ruled to be a backwards pass, and returned the recovery 41 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

“The refs called it a backwards pass so that’s what we’ve got to roll with,” Jones said. “We’ll see it on film and all that. We’ve just got to execute the play better and avoid those kind of situations.”

“It’s a tough call; different angles on the field, you see different things,” Richardson said. “Obviously it’s unfortunate, if it was a backwards pass, and all the officials, they were on the same page. But that’s tough, if you throw something like that and it goes backwards and they don’t blow the whistle, you’ve got to be able to play and try to at least go tackle it.”

The touchdown gave Notre Dame a 14-7 lead with 2:50 to go in the half. It came as the middle of three touchdowns late in the second quarter for the Falcons that turned the game in their favor.

The first, a game-tying touchdown before the backwards pass play, came at the end of a 15-play, 70-yard drive when Idris Lawrence, on his 11th carry of the drive, scored on a 1-yard run.

After Notre Dame took the lead, Jones was intercepted on UNCP’s next possession by Noah Harris-Lyles. The Falcons scored just before the half, set up by a 38-yard Lawrence run and two Brimm completions; a 6-yard Brimm run culminated the drive with eight seconds left and gave the Falcons a 21-7 intermission lead.

With the momentum shifted to Notre Dame, the Falcons scored on four of their first five second-half drives as well, turning what had been a close game for 30 minutes into a Falcons rout, with Notre Dame scoring 45 unanswered points.

“If you at all start to mope about what bad just took place, or the play that just happened where we gave up a touchdown, or start complaining about the referees; anything like that, you’re going to be affected in how you do your job,” Richardson said. “I think that’s kind of what started to happen; guys started to focus on too much of the wrong things, and it took us away from executing our job.”

Jones completed 26 of his 46 pass attempts for 224 yards, connecting with 10 different receivers on the day. The Braves struggled to run the ball, however, netting 11 yards on the ground.

Lawrence finished with 118 rushing yards on 22 attempts for the Falcons while Brimm was 17-for-28 passing for 186 yards. Devenaire Conliffe had nine catches for 110 yards.

Notre Dame punted on its first three drives of the game before its three pivotal late-first-half touchdowns.

“Great start, excellent start, you can’t ask for better drives,” said senior Taye Vereen, who had four tackles including one tackle for loss in his final home game.. “We’ve got to make it more consistent throughout the game, not just when we come out. You can’t just come out hot and cool off.”

UNCP scored on a 12-play, 80-yard drive to open the game, with Jones finding C.J. Davis for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 10:04 left in the first quarter.

The Braves recovered the ensuing kickoff — a stiff wind knocked the ball down in a gap in the Falcons’ coverage and UNCP’s Quentin Cooper fell on it — but couldn’t turn it into points, with a turnover on downs at the Falcons’ 32-yard line. After punts on the Braves’ next two drives, Alex Alvarado missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt with 10:39 left in the first half, just before Notre Dame’s first scoring drive.

“We’ve got to do better executing, especially when we get the ball on the other side of the 50,” Jones said. “Those are big opportunities for us; we’ve just got to make plays.”

At the start of the second half, the teams exchanged punts before Notre Dame’s Tanner Harding kicked a 36-yard field goal for a 24-7 lead with 7:12 to go in the third.

UNCP went three-and-out on the ensuing possession and the Falcons’ Bryce Sheppert blocked the punt; Davis Patterson recovered in the end zone for a touchdown to extend the lead to 31-7.

The Falcons scored on their next two drives, with a 31-yard pass from Brimm to C.J. Kiss and a 4-yard Lawrence run, and led 45-7 with 12:27 remaining.

UNCP honored its 13 seniors before Saturday’s game, the team’s final home contest; the Braves, who were eliminated from MEC championship contention with the loss, will conclude its season when they travel to Concord for a 1 p.m. kickoff next Saturday.

“It just felt good to say I stuck it out, and we all stuck it out, the boys that were here,” Vereen said. “It felt good to say that we stayed and pushed through the hard times, and left our mark on the program.”

“I’m really proud of where we are at this point, actually; we’ve fought, we’ve battled, we’ve really competed to put ourselves in position to finish the season out in a great way,” Richardson said. “We need to finish 7-4, and make sure that those guys go out the right way. They’ve got to lead the charge on that, and the players have got to drive the train here the last week.”