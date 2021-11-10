Bulldogs confident, not cocky, entering second round

ST. PAULS — The state playoffs, by their very nature, get progressively tougher with each round.
But the St. Pauls football team moves into the second round this week with confidence after last season’s run to the state championship game and last week’s 56-0 first-round win over Goldsboro, as they prepare to host Roanoke Rapids at 7:30 p.m. Friday at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium.
“Cockiness gets you beat, confidence wins football games,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “We’ve got to be confident going into the playoffs; in years past, going into the playoffs really nervous hurt us a lot. We’ve got to understand that we have earned exactly where we’re at, and that’s what gives us the confidence to show up.”
Roanoke Rapids (7-4), the No. 12 seed in the 2A East Regional, won 34-14 over Bartlett Yancey in the first round. The Yellow Jackets have won three out of four games since a three-game midseason losing streak.
The Yellow Jackets are a run-heavy offensive team, throwing only about six passes per game. Austin Geary (831 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) is the team’s leading rusher; Matthew Macnichol (752 yards, seven touchdowns), Jamari Edwards (three touchdowns) and Jon Temple (three touchdowns) have also had an impact in the run game.
“They got this far doing what they do, so obviously it works,” Setzer said. “We have to be comfortable enough in our skin to understand that they’re going to try to pound the football. In the game of football, you see who you can take out of their comfort zone. But when you see that type of stats (that they don’t throw much), that means they’re not willing to come out of their comfort zone, so we have to be ready for that.”
No. 5 St. Pauls (9-0) will face a Yellow Jackets defense that has allowed 17.8 points per game this season, and has allowed 14 points or less seven times. Temple (107 tackles), Xavier High (100 tackles) and Davis Liverman (5.0 sacks) are among the anchors of that defense.
“They run around really good; they do a good job of flying to the football. I think that they are a very talented team and they’re very fast,” Setzer said. “They’ve showed that they play well together and they’ve showed that they have talent.”
A key factor in games this late in the season, Setzer said, can be a team’s depth and how well its role players and backups play when given the opportunity.
“That’s our biggest X-factor, because now we do have some kids that’s banged up in some places and things, so how do our backups show up,” Setzer said. “How do our backups continue to keep the ball rolling. Our coordinators and all our coaches have done a really good job this year of getting these kids and putting them in some real game situations so they’re ready to take on the torch. Those guys that are the glue that keep it together — how are they going to show up?”
St. Pauls and Roanoke Rapids have never met on the gridiron; the schools have met in the girls basketball state playoffs the last two seasons, with both games won by St. Pauls.
Friday’s winner will face the winner of No. 13 James Kenan at No. 4 Whiteville in the third round.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.