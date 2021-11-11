FMU beats UNCP volleyball for division title

November 10, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Visiting Francis Marion hit .328 at the net on the way to capturing each of the first two sets and thwarted a late comeback bid by the UNC Pembroke volleyball team on the way to a 3-1 (20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 19-25) victory over the Braves on Wednesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The setback snapped a three-match win streak for the Braves (22-10, 14-3 CC) and snapped the lid on the best regular season campaign for the Black & Gold in 27 years. It was the third-straight victory for Francis Marion (19-10, 15-2) who captured the Conference Carolinas East Division with the result, as well as a bye into the semifinal round of next week’s Conference Carolinas Tournament.

The Patriots hit better than .320 at the net in the opening set, and took advantage of six service errors by the Braves to grab the early momentum. UNCP grabbed an early 4-3 lead on a kill from Katelyn West, but the Patriots answered with a 5-1 run and never trailed after that in a 25-20 win.

Francis Marion committed just two attack errors and racked up 15 kills in the second set, but it was a late run by the visitors that proved to be the tipping point. A kill off of the hands of Elly Hicks gave the stanza its fourth tie score, but an attack error from the hosts moments later signaled a run of four-straight points by the Patriots that fueled the 25-22 outcome.

UNCP got on the board in the third set, taking advantage of four blocks and seven unforced errors by Francis Marion to climb back into the match. The Patriots made it a one-point set, 13-12, thanks to an attack error by the Black & Gold, but the hosts recovered and rallied for six of the next seven points to go out in front for good and win 25-19.

The Patriots slimmed their attack errors down to just three in what would turn out to be the final set of the evening. The Braves forged a 13-12 advantage on a service error by Francis Marion, but the Patriots responded by tacking up eight of the set’s next nine points before taking their foot off of the gas. UNCP put together a rally of its own and closed to within three points, 21-18, on an attack error from the Patriots, but FMU captured four of the night’s final five points to close it out at 25-19.

Shannon Skryd had 14 kills and Brianna Warren had 12 for UNCP. Katie Pressley had 46 assists; Elise Martin had 19 digs and Skryd had 13. Elly Hicks had six blocks and Erin O’Donnell had five.

Francis Marion has now captured 10 of the last 12 matchups in the series with the Braves, and improved to 16-14 all-time at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court with Wednesday’s win.

An extra home match is on tap for the Braves as they will host the quarterfinal round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament on Tuesday. Their opponent will be determined following the first two rounds of the league’s gala which are both scheduled for Saturday afternoon at campus sites. Tuesday’s action in Pembroke is slated to get underway at 7 p.m.