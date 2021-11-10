Seering named CC Player of the Year, Grossheim earns freshman honors

November 10, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke soccer was well represented on the Conference Carolinas postseason awards list as Rilee Seering took home the Player of the Year crown, Anna Grossheim was named Freshman of the Year and six Braves were lauded with All-Conference Carolinas honors.

Seering, a first team all-conference selection, has started in 14 games this season and leads the conference in shots (80), shots on goal (40), goals (tied with 12) and points per game (2.07). The senior has produced three game-winning goals, good enough for fifth among league leaders, and also ranks in a tie for eighth with five assists as well.

A freshman from Garner, Grossheim has started 16 contests this season while logging a total of 1,269 minutes of play. The first team all-conference recipient has netted 11 goals and tallied eight assists. The league’s freshman of the month selection for the month of October, Grossheim leads the league in both total points (30) and assists, while also ranking second first in shots (68) and shots on goal (36).

An everyday starter for the Black & Gold, Alexis Pittman was named second-team all-conference after logging six goals and registering four assists during the regular season. A native of Greensboro, she has attempted 41 shots (13th Conference Carolinas), including 18 on target, and is one of just eight field players to log 1,100 or more minutes on the pitch in 2021.

A key reserve, Abigail Lowry was named second-team all-conference after appearing in 17 games (1 start), while also tallying six goals and two assists. The Pembroke native was named the league’s offensive player of the week on Oct. 19 after scoring twice in both league wins against Francis Marion and Emmanuel, ranks 16th among Conference Carolinas leaders with a pair of game-winning goals as well.

Kennedy Rucker also was tabbed as a second-team all-conference selection after spearheading a defensive backline that surrendered just 16 goals in 17 outings. The Asheville native has played every minute of all 17 games this season, while also logging 14 shots and one goal (Southern Wesleyan).

Maya Grimes was honored as a third-team all-conference selection after turning in a trio of assists, while also playing a key role in UNCP’s defensive efforts in 2021. A product of Kernersville, Grimes has started all 17 games for the Black & Gold this season, and has played every minute of 10 contests.

The second-seeded Braves (13-4-0) will be back in action on Friday when they face third-seeded North Greenville (11-3-5) in the semifinal round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Florence Soccer Complex in Florence, S.C.