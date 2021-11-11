Rams’ Bullard signs to Charleston Southern softball

November 10, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles Sports editor
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Summer Bullard, center, signs her National Letter of Intent to play college softball at Charleston Southern, surrounded by her family, coaches and administrators.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Purnell Swett’s Summer Bullard, center, signs her National Letter of Intent to play college softball at Charleston Southern, surrounded by her family, coaches and administrators.

PEMBROKE — Through a shoulder injury during her junior softball season and a coaching change in the college program she’d committed to, Purnell Swett’s Summer Bullard had doubts about her softball future.

The Rams senior put those doubts to rest for good when she signed Wednesday to play at Charleston Southern.

Bullard committed to play for the school as a junior before the Buccaneers made a coaching change, with Christi Musser taking over the program.

“When I got the call to get my offer there, it just felt like home,” Bullard said. “But from the time I committed to now we had a coaching change, and I was second-guessing my decision. But when I met the new coach, Coach Christi, she’s a God-fearing woman so my first choice was there. When I stepped on campus it just felt like home, and it’s a Christian school, so I love that, and in a great conference.”

Bullard also doubted her future after a torn labrum in her left shoulder during her junior season. Now she says her shoulder is at about 80% and she should be ready for the Rams’ season in the spring.

“When I found out I tore my labrum it was heartbreaking,” Bullard said. “I was second-guessing if I was going to be fine by the time I got to college. I put my trust in God and let him handle it.”

Bullard pitched to a 1.18 ERA and was 10-3 in 13 appearances last season, with 118 strikeouts in 77 innings pitched, helping lead the Rams to the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship and the third round of the state playoffs. She also hit .500 in 10 at bats before the injury kept her from participating at the plate the rest of the season; she is hitting .356 for her varsity career thus far.

“They’re getting a competitor, someone who’s going to give everything they’ve got when they’re on the mound,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “I think she’s going in as a utility player, so with her bat, her opportunity to maybe play defense, or even if she just pitches, she’s going to be a top competitor. She can do well for them.”

While Bullard still has her senior season in front of her, she’s was grateful to realize her dream of playing Division-I softball with her signing.

“Since I picked up that yellow ball, I could always remember it was my dream to play D-I softball, and my family hauling me across the country since I was 14 years old is great,” Bullard said. “My daddy always pushing me, making sure I’m doing good on and off the field, so I can’t think him enough. He’s played a big role in this, so me and my daddy can say we did it.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.