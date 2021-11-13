Braves knock off Newberry in men’s hoops opener

PEMBROKE — It’s not often an entire team returns the following season.

Outside of one departure, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s women’s basketball team returns everyone from last season as it begins its 2021-22 campaign.

“I’d like to see us improve significantly,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “All the stuff with COVID and the uncertainty, I just think it was a tough year all around, but I do think we gained some experience. One thing I will say about last year is chemistry-wise, I think the kids like each other and enjoy playing with each other, and that was probably as good as we’ve had, so hopefully that’ll carry on to this year.”

Even with nearly everyone back — Aaliyah Bell is the only departure — the Lady Braves (3-12 last season, 3-11 in Peach Belt Conference) still have few upperclassmen on the roster, especially as everyone was granted an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

Gabby Smith (13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds per game last season) was the Braves’ leading scorer and rebounder last season, and should continue to be a post presence this season.

“She’s just a scorer,” Haskins said. “She’s got good hands, she’s got good feet, she can finish around the basket, she can get away and shoot it a little bit. Basketball’s changed a lot, but I still think you need to play the game inside-out.”

Diamond Fedrick (4.9 points, 2.5 rebounds), Hannah Russell and USC Upstate transfer Lillian Flantos will also be key post players for the Braves; freshman Zaria Clark is listed as a guard, but Haskins says she’ll play the forward position some as well.

The Braves should have even more depth in the backcourt, led by Alcenia Purnell (9.4 points, 2.7 assists per game), Courtney Smith (5.0 points, 2.0 assists), Kelci Adams (6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds), Tiara Williams (7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds) and Naomi Gilbert (6.1 points. 3.5 rebounds).

“That’s five solid players that can all shoot it a little bit, put it on the deck a little bit, make decisions with the basketball; any of them can get hot and go on a streak where they’re really making shots. That’s five solid people, and then Aniah (McManus) and Ja-el (Miller) can come in and run some point for us, and then you’ve still got Kelly Luck and Jadin (Gladden), who can come in and do some things.”

The Braves will look to improve on last season’s offensive output of 57.9 points per game; the team has struggled offensively over the last few seasons.

“I don’t think we ran a bad offense; we had some opportunities, we’ve just got to be a little more efficient taking care of the ball a little bit better,” Haskins said. “I think we’ve got to be a little more aggressive, scoring in transition and getting the ball inside. We’ve got to play through the post a little more, and attack the basket and get to the free-throw line.”

The Braves allowed 71.0 points per game last season, and Haskins said it was statistically one of the worst defensive teams in his nearly-three-decade coaching career across both the Braves’ men’s and women’s programs.

“I think we’ve got to really buy in that we’ve got to defend and rebound, and if that’s going to happen, that’s going to be a big part of our season right there.”

The Braves open their season with the Conference Challenge against Coker at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the English E. Jones Center in Pembroke. They’ll do so representing Conference Carolinas after the Braves rejoined the league this offseason after three decades in the Peach Belt.

“We’ve got to do our homework and kind of figure personnel out; we’ve got some new gyms, that’ll be different for the kids,” Haskins said. “I think it’s a good opportunity, a new opportunity, a fresh start for us in a new league, so that’s kind of how we’re looking at it.”