Lady Braves breeze by Coker in season opener

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team pulled down 43 rebounds and shot better than 45 percent in the second and fourth quarters en route to a 66-51 victory over Coker on Friday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.
The Braves (1-0) have now won six out of the last seven season openers, with their only blemish coming last season. The Cobras (0-1) have now lost their last three meetings against the Braves, and are just 1-7 when playing in Pembroke.
UNC Pembroke went on a 14-1 scoring surge in the first quarter that extended to the 40-second mark when Ahlea Myers drained a three for Coker’s first basket. UNCP limited the Cobras to just 1-for-17 shooting from the field during the period, as the Braves held a 14-5 lead heading into the second quarter.
Coker’s Valicia Demeritte’s jumper in the paint four minutes into the second quarter whittled Coker’s deficit back to 18-14, but an old-fashioned 3-point play from Lillian Flantos and a jumper from Zaria Clark pushed UNCP’s lead back out to nine points, 23-14. The hosts shot a game-best 57.1-percent during the frame and held a 32-23 advantage as the teams headed into the locker rooms.
UNC Pembroke scored the first seven points of the half and extended its lead out to 39-23 with 8:41 left in the third quarter. The UNCP defense held Coker to 0-for-9 from the field, but the Cobras knocked down eight of their 10 free throw attempts. The hosts held a steady 47-31 advantage heading into the final stanza.
Abigail Keesling drained three free throws to trim the deficit back to 55-46 with just less than three minutes remaining in regulation. The Braves put together a 9-0 run and took their largest lead of the night, 64-46, after a trey from Alcenia Purnell with 42 ticks left to play.
Purnell scored a game-best 23 points and connected on 5-for-11 of her attempts from beyond the three point line. Purnell also logged four steals, three assists, and pulled down five rebounds.
Flantos tallied her first points in Black & Gold and finished the night with seven points. The Lumberton native grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists.
Diamond Fedrick pulled down a career and team-best eight rebounds. Freshman Zaria Clark also helped UNCP on the glass with six rebounds.
The Black & Gold never trailed during the contest. UNCP also scored double-figures in all four quarters.
The Braves forced 20 Coker turnovers, and converted those into 17 points.
UNC Pembroke dominated the inside game scoring 22 points inside the paint. The Braves also saw success in transition scoring 17 points on fastbreaks.
The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they face Wingate (0-1) in the final game of the Conference Carolinas/SAC Challenge. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.