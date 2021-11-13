From the fringe

Fairmont Golf Club news

The team of Roy Thompson, Dylan Thompson, Scott Pleasant and Trey Calcutt were the winners in the Fairmont Chamber of Commerce Tournament. Robert Lawson, Tom Lee, Mark Smith and Eddie Cox came in second place. Tony Mackey, Kelly Johnson, Butch Lennon and Waylon Lennon won the second flight with Rick Baxley, Johnny Britt, Tom Holland and Donald Arnette taking second.

Ricky Harris and Larry Lynn Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout winning in a playoff over Greg Dial and Mike Graham. Tim Moore and Rick Rogers won the second flight with Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear taking second. The third flight was won by Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial followed by Donald Barnes and Al Almond who came in second. The fourth flight winners were Larry Piland and Bob Slahetka followed by Jim Rogers and DJ Jones. Larry Lynn Locklear, Tim Moore, Jim Rogers and J.T. Powers were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Ricky Marvin with a 66, Clay Huftstetler 66, Eddie Butler 71, James Cox 71, Mitch Grier 71, James Barron 72, Billy Allen 72, Butch Lennon 74, Tommy Lowry 74, Stanley Carter 74, Eddie Williams 74, Brian Haymore 75, Rick Baxley 75, Joe Marks 76, John Stanley 76, Wayne Callahan 76, Chris Barfeild 77 and Danny Glasscock 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Tommy Lowry and Johnny Hunt won this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton with a round of 62. They won with a scorecard playoff over runners-up Lonail Locklear and Roy Williamson.

Closest to the flag winners were Warren Bowen and Pandora Carter.

The next Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]