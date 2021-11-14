Braves men dominate Catawba

November 13, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team canned nearly 58% of their shots from the field in the opening half and used a 21-6 run midway through the opening stanza to harness all of the momentum on the way to cruising to a 92-68 victory over region nemesis Catawba on Saturday afternoon at the Newberry-hosted Conference Challenge.

Ten different players registered at least two points for the Braves (2-0) who registered 56 points in the paint, while also finishing with a plus-19 margin in the rebounding column as well. It was the fourth loss in the last five series matchups for the Indians (1-1) who opened their 2021-22 campaign with a 12-point win over Johnson C. Smith on Friday.

The Braves were off target with their first three field goal attempts of the contest, but misses came at a rarity for the Black & Gold after that. UNCP connected on 10 of their next 12 shots to manufacture a double-digit lead, 21-11, by the second media timeout, and eventually padded their lead out to 25 points, 44-19, following a driving layup from newcomer Deon Berrien.

UNCP limited the Indians to just 34.5 percent shooting in the second half to maintain a healthy advantage. Catawba strung together a 10-2 run early in the second half to trim its deficit down to 14 points, 62-48, and then pulled to within 13 points, 72-59, on a layup by Caleb Robinson with just more than eight minutes left to play. A 9-0 run by the Black & Gold minutes later, however, would push their lead back out to 25 points before UNCP hit cruise control.

Lander transfer Deon Berrien led all scorers with 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting in just 21 minutes on the floor. Berrien also added five rebounds and a steal as well.

Redshirt junior Jordan Ratliffe fueled a 17-point outing with a 6-for-7 clip from the free throw line. He also turned in six rebounds and a quintet of steals.

Spencer Levi totaled 16 points on an 8-for-12 clip from the floor, while fellow senior Tyrell Kirk tallied 10 points and eight rebounds.

UNCP has out-rebounded its last 13 opponents dating back to the 2019-20 campaign, but Saturday’s +19 margin was its largest disparity in the rebounding column since posting a 49-21 rebounding advantage against Clayton State in early January.

The Braves have captured seven of the last nine matchups in their NCAA Division II-era series with Catawba, including a trio of neutral site victories.

UNCP has also logged wins in five of its last six neutral site matchups. Saturday’s contest was the first neutral site matchup for the Braves since a 90-87 setback to Columbus State in the 2020 Peach Belt Conference Tournament.

The Braves will open the home portion of their 2021-22 schedule on Wednesday evening when they suit up to battle local rival Fayetteville State (1-1) in a 7 p.m. tilt at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.