Wingate pulls away late, tops Lady Braves

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s women’s basketball team closed to within one point of Wingate early in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game at the English E. Jones Center.

But an eight-point Bulldogs run that stretched for nearly half the fourth quarter created some separation and ultimately led Wingate to a 66-59 win over the Lady Braves.

“I thought we battled hard,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “They made us pay for defensive breakdowns tonight, but I thought we had more defensive breakdowns than we did last night, letting the ball get to the rim, inside the paint on the dribble, instead of keeping it in front of us. Offensively we’ve got to be more aggressive, we’ve got to get the ball in the post, we’ve got to be able to attack the rim and finish, all those things.”

Wingate (1-1) led 47-44 at the end of the third quarter and the Braves (1-1) pulled to a 47-46 deficit when Diamond Fedrick hit two free throws 36 seconds into the fourth. The Bulldogs’ run then began with a jumper by A.J. Davis, then a 3-pointer by Hannah Clark with 6:56 to go which Haskins pointed to as a turning point.

“It got late in the shot clock and we made (Clark) take a contested 3 over Courtney (Smith), and she knocked it down,” Haskins said. “That was a huge possession where we really needed a stop. Hats off to them for making a play, but I thought our defense, that was one of the most solid possessions we had all game.”

Haleigh Brandon, who had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds for Wingate, added a free throw, then a layup moments later, to give the Bulldogs a 55-46 lead with 4:57 to go. Gabby Smith ended the run with a layup for UNCP, but Peyton Davis hit a 3-pointer to give Wingate its largest lead at 58-48 with 4:07 to go.

UNCP got as close as four points in the final minute, closing to 61-57 after a Gabby Smith layup with 25 seconds to go; Wingate was 8-for-10 at the free-throw line in the final minute to seal the win.

“They outscored us by nine from the 3-point arc … and the free-throw line, they outscored us by 10,” Haskins said. “We lose by seven, and they outscored us by 19 in those two categories.”

The Bulldogs outrebounded UNCP 39-32 for the game and 13-9 in the fourth quarter, including some timely rebounds during their fourth-quarter run.

“As I look at rebounding, they didn’t get a boatload of offensive rebounds, which is pretty good considering there was a size disadvantage across the board,” Haskins said. “I thought we did a decent job, but they did get a couple big ones where we needed to grab them.”

Gabby Smith had 11 points and six rebounds, both team highs. Kelci Adams had 10 points, all in the first half; Courtney Smith had nine points and four assists.

Clark scored a game-high 14 points for Wingate; Lauren Sullivan had 12 points and Davis had 10.

Both teams struggled offensively in the early going, with neither team scoring for the first three minutes of the game; the teams combined to shoot 6-for-25 in the first quarter. Wingate took a 9-2 lead with 4:06 left in the period, with five of those points coming at the free-throw line; a 3-pointer and two free throws by Adams and a jumper by Lillian Flantos pulled the Braves to a 12-9 margin by the end of the period.

Wingate led 18-11 early in the second quarter before a jumper and a 3-pointer by Courtney Smith and a triple by Adams gave the Braves a 19-18 lead with 5:52 left in the half. The Bulldogs closed the half with a 12-6 stretch to take a 30-25 lead at intermission.

Triples by Clark and Sullivan early in the third quarter stretched Wingate’s lead to 36-27, and as the teams exchanged baskets in a quarter that both sides were more efficient offensively the Bulldogs led by nine three different times. A 12-4 run got UNCP to within a point at 44-43 with Gabby Smith hit a layup with 1:07 left in the third; Sullivan hit a 3-pointer for Wingate and Lillian Flantos hit a free throw for UNCP to make it a 47-44 game going to the fourth.

The Braves shot 36.1% from the field (22-for-61) and 30.4% from distance (7-for-23).

“Two shots and it’s a whole different game — if we go 4-for-10 instead of 2-for-10 (on 3-pointers) in the second half, it’s a whole different game,” Haskins said. “I think it’s stepping up and making clutch shots at clutch times, and a few times we didn’t have anybody within 12 feet of us and couldn’t knock them down. I think doing that, and then maybe getting some other possessions from offensive rebounds would be helpful.”

After a wire-to-wire 66-51 win over Coker in Friday’s season opener, the Braves finish the Conference Challenge with a split of the two games, and prepare for their road opener at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Fayetteville State.

“I like our team,” Haskins said. “I think we’re well-improved, and I think if we can play with Wingate we’ll be competitive every night in our league.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.