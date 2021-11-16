Bulldogs cheerleading takes 2nd

November 16, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Contributed photo The St. Pauls varsity cheerleading team finished in second place in the Gameday Non-Tumble Division at the Triangle Regional Competition on Saturday. The team has dedicated its season to the memory of former assistant coach Simona Robinson and former St. Pauls football player Marqueise Coleman; the team wore red hair ribbons at the competition because red was the favorite color of both.

Contributed photo

Contributed photo

