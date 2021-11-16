Robeson Eliminators on a roll

November 16, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Contributed photo The Robeson Eliminators 13U travel baseball team has won 20 straight games and five straight tournaments, including the Top Gun Baseball state championship. Players include Caiden Hall, Malik Singletary, Xavier Sinclair, Trey Ray, Nishique McQueen, Jamarion Brown, Jayden Goins, Malikah Locklear, Jaquel Campbell, Claxton Tatum and Kayden Oxendine. The team’s head coach is Buddy Edwards and assistant coaches include Brandon Edwards, Dylan Floyd and Justin Hall.

