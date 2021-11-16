McGirt in the field at RSM Classic

November 16, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Fairmont native William McGirt, who resides in Bluffton, South Carolina, won’t have to go too far to make his latest PGA Tour start this week.

McGirt is in the field for the RSM Classic, being played at the Sea Island Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

McGirt tees off at 10:10 a.m. Thursday at Sea Island’s Seaside Course, paired with Sebastián Muñoz and Corey Conners. The trio will start their second round at 11:10 a.m. Friday on Sea Island’s Plantation Course.

In his most recent start in the tournament in 2017, McGirt finished eighth, with rounds of 66 and 65 on the weekend; he has not played the event since due to his hip injuries.

He has made the cut in four out of his five starts in the event, including his last three. He has three top-32 finishes there, including the eighth-place result.

McGirt has a career scoring average of 68.56 over 18 rounds in the event; both the Seaside and Plantation courses are par-70 layouts.

This is McGirt’s first start since missing the cut at the Shriners Children’s Open on Oct. 8. He has missed the cut in nine of his 12 starts in 2021, although his tie for 17th at the Sanderson Farms Championship the week ending Oct. 3 was his best Tour finish in his comeback from hip injuries that began in July 2020.

This is the 16th start of McGirt’s 29-event major medical extension; he has earned 57 of the 375 FedExCup points required to maintain his PGA Tour playing status at the end of the extension.

Other notable players in the field include 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup team members Scottie Scheffler and Harris English and major champions Webb Simpson, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose and tournament host Davis Love III.

The RSM Classic is the PGA Tour’s last event of the 2021 calendar year. The 2021-22 season will resume in January.