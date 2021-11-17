Braves sweep Erskine in CC tourney quarters

Staff report

PEMBROKE — Redshirt junior Shannon Skryd and freshman Katelyn West each posted double-digit kill totals, and the UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit .336 at the net on the way to a 3-0 sweep (25-14, 25-14, 25-13) of visiting Erskine on Tuesday evening in the quarterfinal round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament.

It was the 12th and final home victory for the Braves (23-10) whose win total at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court this season is the most for the program in more than three decades. The setback snapped a two-match win streak for the Flying Fleet (13-21) who upended West No. 3 seed King on Saturday to advance to Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

The Braves dropped the first two points of the opening set, but strung together six-straight points after that to set the tone. Erskine rallied for three-straight points to even the game up at eight points apiece a short time later, but the Braves responded with a 5-1 run to take the lead for good, and eventually scored the last seven points of the stanza to put it away at 25-14.

The squads split the first 12 points of the second set, but the Braves caught fire and tacked up nine of the next 10 points to take a lead they would not relinquish. The Flying Fleet pulled to within four points, 16-12, on a kill from Laney Gaston, but the hosts raked in nine of the set’s final 11 points to close it out at 25-14.

UNCP posted 18 kills and hit .415 at the net in a dominant third set that wrapped the night in Black & Gold. Erskine hung around for a majority of the set’s first 11 points, but a kill from Brianna Warren signaled a 11-1 run for the Braves that all but put the cap on the win, clinching the match 25-13.

Skryd had 13 kills and West had 11; Katie Pressley had 37 assists for UNCP. Elise Martin had 16 digs and Skryd had 15.

The Braves have now won three-straight matches in the series with Erskine, including a 3-1 victory earlier this season in Due West, S.C. Tuesday’s matchup marked just the second time in the 9-match-old series (2011) that the two have battled each other in Pembroke.

The Braves will head to Bristol, Tenn., on Saturday to take on West No. 1 seed North Greenville (20-8) in the semifinal round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament. First service for that second semifinal is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. inside King University’s Student Center Complex.