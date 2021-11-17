Familiar foes St. Pauls, Whiteville meet in 3rd round

ST. PAULS — Often times when teams meet in the state playoffs, especially the deeper the postseason gets, they do so as unfamiliar foes, meeting for the first time in many years, if not the first time ever.
That won’t be the case, though, for St. Pauls in the third round of the 2A playoffs this week.
The Bulldogs will travel to Whiteville to face a former Three Rivers Conference foe for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Legion Stadium.
“Before you even know what their guys run, you know they’re going to be built a certain way, they’re going to be built different, they’re going to have a tenacity about them,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “(Whiteville coach Jarrett Price) knows how I like to tie my shoes, and I know how he likes to drive his car. This game here is not going to be about us not having a clue what they’re doing; it’s going to be about us executing the plan as best we can.”
Whiteville (11-0), the No. 4 seed in the 2A East Region, has reached the third round with 56-0 wins in each of its first two playoff games, beating Camden County in the first round and James Kenan in the second round.
Fifth-seeded St. Pauls (10-0) also won its first round by a 56-0 score, defeating Goldsboro; the Bulldogs then beat Roanoke Rapids 44-36 in overtime last week to advance to the third round.
“I just don’t think that either team has not prepared themselves to handle adversity,” Setzer said. “So this is what we’re playing for, this will be in the third round, and this is what we prepare ourselves in the offseason for is time like this. I don’t have anything bad to say about Whiteville; they’re just a solid team. They’re undefeated for a reason.”
Both sides turned in fantastic rushing performances in their second-round victories. St. Pauls rushed for 478 yards against Roanoke Rapids, led by Kemarion Baldwin’s Robeson County-record 447 yards and six touchdowns. Baldwin now has 2,111 yards and 32 touchdowns this season, making him Robeson County’s first 2,000-yard rusher since St. Pauls’ Shawn Williams in 2012.
Whiteville rushed for 435 yards against James Kenan; this included a 188-yard, two-touchdown performance by Brandon Tyson and a 111-yard, two-touchdown showing — on just four carries — by E.J. McLeod.
Tyson has 1,187 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground this season and McLeod has 768 yards and 13 touchdowns; the Wolfpack’s leading rusher is Shaheem Shipman, who has 1,232 yards and 17 touchdowns, including 76 yards last week.
As the backfields match up Friday, how well St. Pauls’ running game is complemented by the passing game could depend, at least in part, on the status of quarterback Mikail Breeden. The senior left Friday’s game against Roanoke Rapids in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and is considered day-to-day; Theophilus Setzer and T.J. Parker have both taken reps at quarterback in practice this week.
“We’ve got two backup quarterbacks; that means that during the week they’ll take more snaps than usual,” Mike Setzer said. “That’s what it’s about — we always preach next man up, so we’ve got to understand that we’ve got to be able to execute this plan with the next man up. We’ve really tried to show the kids that we’re not going to do anything different, so we’ve just got to get the next guy ready.”
While the St. Pauls defense comes off a game in which they allowed 36 points to the Yellow Jackets, the Bulldogs’ second-most points allowed this season, the Whiteville defense has allowed seven points total in its last four games and 7.0 points per game for the season.
“I think we’ve got more of a challenge defensively,” Mike Setzer said. “Offensively, we have such a big challenge, because the defense played that way (last week). But I love the fact we’ve been a bend-not-break defense, but we’re going to have to be less flexible as a defense this time around.”
St. Pauls won 36-27 when the teams met on March 27 at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium; Whiteville won the previous seven meetings as the schools matched up in conference play each season from 2013 to the spring of 2021.
The teams have met once in the playoffs, in a third-round matchup just like this week’s game back in 1992; St. Pauls won 19-17. Whiteville leads the all-time series 10-7.
Friday’s winner will meet the winner of the Nash Central at Princeton game in the regional semifinals next week.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.