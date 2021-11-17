St. Pauls’ Council twins sign with NC A&T

November 17, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Chris Stiles Sports editor
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls basketball players Taliya Council, center left, and Tamyra Council, center right, sign to play collegiately at North Carolina A&T during a ceremony at St. Pauls Wednesday.

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

ST. PAULS — Twins Taliya and Tamyra Council weren’t necessarily looking to play college basketball together when they began the recruiting process — but that’s how the process ultimately played out.

The St. Pauls seniors each signed Wednesday to play collegiately at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.

“It almost doesn’t feel real, but it’s real,” Taliya Council said. “I’m ready for college after high school, but I’m just trying to finish up here.”

The 6-foot-0 twins will each play with the Aggies at the Division-I level after completing their senior season this winter.

“At first we really weren’t focused on going together,” Tamyra Council said. “I guess it just happened. It’s cool, it’s really cool.”

“It’s great. I get to play with, not only my sister, but my twin,” Taliya Council said. “We already have chemistry, so that helps.”

The Councils chose North Carolina A&T after also receiving offers that included Charlotte, East Carolina, Indiana State, UNC Wilmington, Appalachian State, Norfolk State, Detroit, North Carolina Central and Georgia Southern.

“They just felt like family, it felt like home,” Taliya Council said. “From the phone calls to the visits, talking to the players, it just felt like a home away from home.”

“Coach (Tarrell Robinson made A&T the right fit). I love Coach Rob,” Tamyra Council said. “He’s like an extended version of (St. Pauls coach Mike) Moses; they’re just alike. I like how he runs things at A&T.”

Bulldogs junior point guard Jakieya Thompson has also verbally committed to North Carolina A&T.

Taliya Council averaged 10.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game last season and Tamyra Council averaged 6.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game as the Bulldogs went 13-0 before being forced out of the state tournament before the second round due to COVID-19 protocols.

“A&T is getting two phenomenal young women,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “Everything they bring to the table — with them being great leaders, great people, great students and then great basketball players — I think those qualities trump what they do on the basketball floor, and then they’re really good at basketball as well.”

With their college decisions out of the way, the Councils can focus on their senior season; the Bulldogs open their season with neutral-site games Nov. 26 against Franklinton and Nov. 27 against Northern Nash.

“It’s a relief,” Taliya Council said. “I already committed but I still didn’t sign yet, so it’s a relief because I don’t have to think about that now, I already know what college I’m going to after this, so I can just focus on a state championship and my season.”