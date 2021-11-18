High school football picks for third round of playoffs

The saying is heard annually from the football coaches whose teams are fortunate enough to still be playing this time of year: we want to hold a practice on Thanksgiving Day — because it means they would be one of the few teams still standing.
For all the teams playing in Friday’s third round of the state playoffs, they’re one win away from that wish coming true.
St. Pauls has been the last Robeson County team standing since the start of the playoffs, and after last week’s games they’re the last Southeastern Athletic Conference team still alive as well. The Bulldogs experienced a deep playoff run last season, all the way to the state championship game, but in a spring season didn’t have the unique Thanksgiving practice experience.
And the Bulldogs are thankful to still be active this week after last week’s overtime win over Roanoke Rapids. Will they survive and advance again Friday night?
Below the St. Pauls-Whiteville prediction are some bonus picks from around the Sandhills.
Last Week (Robeson County): 1-0
Last Week (Bonus): 3-0
Season (Robeson County): 26-9
St. Pauls at Whiteville
The ability of each of these teams to run the ball is unquestioned; both clubs have proven themselves to be explosive on the ground. But which team can do that more effectively will have a great chance to win — or, put another way, which one can stop the opponent’s run more effectively.
Whiteville’s defense has been practically unbeatable the last four weeks, with a total of seven points allowed; this includes back-to-back 56-0 wins in the first two rounds of the playoffs. They’ve only allowed more than 14 points once all season.
St. Pauls defense did get a key stop in overtime in last week’s 44-36 overtime win over Roanoke Rapids, but had both good and bad moments over the 48 minutes that preceded.
It’s certainly possible that experience in close games — the Bulldogs have had a couple in the last month — could help if that scenario presents itself Friday. Although, to present the counterpoint, Whiteville has played a tight game this season, a 27-24 nonconference win over Socastee.
These two teams are very evenly matched. This game can easily come down to just one or two plays. This prediction is not to say St. Pauls’ defense isn’t adequate, or that the Bulldogs aren’t capable of winning — and this is the hardest pick I’ve made all season. But with two fantastic offenses, this game could come down to a defense getting a key stop, and Whiteville’s been a brick wall on defense all season.
Whiteville 28, St. Pauls 24
Bonus Picks
3A East Region
No. 1 Eastern Alamance 34, No. 8 Westover 30
No. 5 Lee County 36, No. 13 Jacksonville 21
No. 3 Seventy-First 28, No. 6 J.H. Rose 20
No. 2 Northern Nash 34, No. 23 Scotland 28
