McGirt tied for 15th at RSM Classic

November 19, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — William McGirt’s best consecutive rounds since returning to the PGA Tour from hip injuries in July 2020 have him tied for 15th entering the weekend at the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic, six strokes behind leader Talor Gooch.

The Fairmont native shot a 4-under-par 66 on Thursday at the Sea Island Resort’s Seaside Course, and backed it up with a 3-under 69 on Friday at the Plantation Course.

The last two rounds will be played on the Seaside Course; McGirt will tee off at 9:36 a.m. Saturday paired with Matthias Schwab and Matthew NeSmith.

McGirt has four sets of back-to-back birdies over the first two rounds of the event. In a bogey-free round Thursday, McGirt birdied holes No. 3-4, both with midrange birdie putts, then birdied holes No. 15-16, both with short attempts after pinpoint approach shots.

Starting at hole No. 10 Friday, McGirt made a bogey on No. 12 before making three straight birdies on holes No. 15-17. After turning in 2-under 34, McGirt birdied hole No. 1, but made bogeys at the third and sixth. He finished the round with birdies on holes No. 8 and 9 to climb from the middle of the pack to the top 20 on a crowded leaderboard.

McGirt will seek the best finish of his comeback this weekend; he finished tied for 17th at the Sanderson Farms Championship two starts ago in early October.

Sebastián Muñoz, who was paired with McGirt the first two rounds and shot a 10-under 60 on Thursday, is tied for second one stroke behind Gooch, along with John Huh. Taylor Moore and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for fourth at 11 under, two strokes off the lead.

Zach Johnson, who is tied for sixth at 10 under, and Justin Rose and Cameron Smith, both tied for 15th at 7 under, are notable names among the top 20.