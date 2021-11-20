Braves volleyball falls to NGU in CC semifinals

WHITEVILLE — The Whiteville offense was able to move the ball at times against the St. Pauls defense Friday in the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs.

But the St. Pauls defense had the bigger, more meaningful plays.

Six of them.

The Bulldogs forced half a dozenWolfpack turnovers, including three in the fourth quarter, in a 38-36 win, advancing to the 2A East Regional semifinal next week at Princeton.

“It’s always a bend but not break,” Bulldogs wide receiver/defensive back Javier Ortiz said. “It’s OK to bend, they can get it all the way to the 1-yard line, but they’ve got to punch it in. That’s been our thing our week. The wing-T is not going to be something that you just straight up stop; it’s going to work in certain facets of the game. You’ve got to stick with it and keep them from the deep plays downfield and you’ll be alright. I feel like that’s where we capitalized tonight.”

Taking over at its own 10-yard line with 1:59 to go, No. 4 seed Whiteville (11-1) drove as far as the Bulldogs’ 31-yard line before Eddrick James intercepted a pass at the 5-yard line with 10 seconds remaining to seal the St. Pauls (12-0) victory. James, who was responsible for three of the six turnovers, also sealed last week’s Bulldogs win over Roanoke Rapids with an interception in overtime.

“The whole game was a roller-coaster,” James said. “I got the pick at the end, I knew (receiver Daejuan Thompson) was an N.C. State commit; I was like, big-time player make big-time plays, they were telling me that all game. I got hurt, I got a little shaken up, we battled some adversity, and I dropped back, and I was like, OK, I’m the better player. It was all about execution.”

That came after back-to-back Whiteville possessions in which the St. Pauls defense forced turnovers on the first play of the drive. The first came when Trejon McBryde recovered a fumble at the Wolfpack 35-yard line early in the fourth.

“I was like, I’ve got to get a big stop, we’ve got to keep it going; we’re not going home tonight,” McBryde said.

Fifth-seeded St. Pauls scored on the ensuing drive on a 7-yard run by Kemarion Baldwin, who rushed 37 times for 167 yards, 120 of which came in the second half. Baldwin also scored the two-point conversion to give the Bulldogs the 38-36 lead with 8:38 to go.

“I just had to be a dog,” Baldwin said. “I felt like I wasn’t running to my potential in the first half. I was just going down on first contact. I had to dig down deep inside and when my team needed me the most I had to come step in.”

Ortiz recovered a fumble on the first play of the ensuing Whiteville drive at the Bulldogs’ 41-yard line. That allowed St. Pauls up to run some clock and try to pad the lead; with a heavy dose of Baldwin runs, the Bulldogs got as far as the 7-yard line before turning it over on downs in a goal-to-go situation, setting up Whiteville’s last drive.

“We questioned ourselves, is it important to run the clock out or to score?” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “We were trying to do both. While doing that, we were trying to run the clock off, it kind of lets (the defense) reload and get set a little bit. So now it’s just a dogfight; it’s mano a mano, we’re in the closet and we’re fighting in this little closet.”

Whiteville rushed for 384 yards and had 462 yards of total offense — compared to 163 rushing yards and 335 total yards for St. Pauls — but the turnovers made the key difference for the Bulldogs.

“The defense is not bad by any means, but because they haven’t shined as much as offense, they’ve caught a lot of comments here and there for the last couple of weeks,” Setzer said. “I think it’s important that we’re going to the next level and get the opportunity to show them that we can play defense. When’s the last time (Whiteville) hasn’t scored 60 points? That in itself lets you know that our defense isn’t as bad as people thought.”

Zion Wilson ran for 173 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown for Whiteville and threw for 88 yards on four completions; Brandon Tyson ran for 120 yards on 11 carries for Whiteville with three touchdowns.

St. Pauls quarterback Mikail Breeden was 12-for-19 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Whiteville scored on its first possession with a 33-yard Wilson run and St. Pauls on its second with a 44-yard pass from Breeden to James, and the conversion gave St. Pauls an 8-7 lead. A James interception was returned 65 yards for a touchdown with 12 seconds left int he quarter, and Baldwin ran in the conversion for a 16-7 lead.

“I was thinking of a trick play earlier in the game, so I was thinking I’m going to just sit, I’m going to just sit,” James said. “Same as Roanoke Rapids last week, I’m going to be patient, I took the opportunity to take it to the house thanks to my blockers, my defense.”

Tyson scored on the next play from scrimmage, a 68-yard run, and also ran in the conversion to make it a 16-15 game at the end of the first quarter. Tyson scored again on Whiteville’s next drive on a 3-yard run to go up 21-15 — the conversion failed — with 4:00 in the half. James recovered a Wolfpack fumble just before halftime for St. Pauls.

“I thought the first half, especially the first quarter, although we were ready, they really punched us,” Setzer said. “But I’m glad because a lot of naysayers, and I’m glad people know we play a little bit of football at St. Pauls.”

Whiteville took a 28-16 lead when Tyson scored on a 5-yard run with 9:54 left in the third. St. Pauls got back within a possession at 28-24 when Breeden found James for a 3-yard touchdown and Baldwin ran in the conversion with 4:11 left in the third.

St. Pauls took the lead at 30-28 when Breeden’s pass was tipped into the air and caught in the end zone by Ortiz for a 20-yard touchdown on the last play of the third quarter.

“We went trips left, and (offensive coordinator Eric Murphy) always gets on me about my spacing, so when I ran the play, (Breeden) threw it to the under route,” Ortiz said. “I just kept my eyes on the ball all the way through, and when it got tipped I was just like ‘that’s my ball.’”

Jamal Faulk scored on a 1-yard run on Whiteville’s next possession, set up by a 67-yard Wilson dash, to retake the lead at 36-30 with 11:38 to go. Whiteville’s run of fourth-quarter turnovers began on its next possession.

The victory allows St. Pauls to advance to the fourth round; they will travel to No. 1 seed Princeton next week, who defeated Nash Central 63-12 in the third round Friday.

But on the field after Friday’s victory, St. Pauls’ focus wasn’t yet on their next opponent, but on what they’d just accomplished.

“If you don’t live for these moments, what are you doing playing high school football,” Baldwin said. “All week, we were the underdog. We were preaching physicality. They threw the first punch and we reacted well.”