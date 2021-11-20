Lady Braves beat Erskine in conference opener

PEMBROKE — Kelci Adams knocked down a three just 17 seconds into the contest to establish a lead and the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team never looked back securing a 59-49 win over Erskine on Saturday afternoon at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.
“I thought we were better offensively, as far as getting in a flow in the second half,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “We just started moving the ball and got some open shots. Sometimes we try to make too many things happen.”
The victory for the Braves (2-2, 1-0 CC) snapped a two-game losing skid and marked the first Conference Carolinas victory this season. The setback for the Flying Fleet (0-3, 0-1 CC) extended their losing streak out to three games.
UNC Pembroke took a quick 7-0 lead off of a running layup from Diamond Fedrick with 4:13 on the clock. Erskine scored its only basket of the first quarter just 45 ticks later when Carmen Chandler drained a jumper. The hosts knocked down 50% of their shots and limited the Flying Fleet to just 6% in the frame to hold a 14-2 advantage heading into the second quarter.
The Braves extended their lead out to double-digits, 16-2, with a Lillian Flantos jumper just two minutes into the quarter. Erskine used an old-fashioned three-point play from Mariah Moody, to whittle their deficit back to 21-14, with just over three minutes left in the half, but the hosts held a 23-16 lead as the teams headed into the locker rooms.
UNCP opened the second half on a 12-0 scoring run to take its largest lead of the night, 35-16, capped off with a fastbreak layup from Tiara Williams at the 6:45 mark. UNC Pembroke limited Erskine to just 2-for-9 shooting from the field during the stanza, and held 39-25 lead heading into the final period.
“They don’t have a lot of post game so they just try to spread you out and take advantage of some mismatches and drive it,” Haskins said. “I thought for the most part we did. I thought we grinded it for the most part.”
The Braves pushed its lead back out to 51-32 fueled by a three-point play from Alcenia Purnell with six minutes remaining in regulation. The Flying Fleet strung together an 11-3 scoring surge to pull within eight points at the two-minute mark, but UNCP picked up five quick points from Williams to secure the final.
Williams recorded a team-best 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting; she also logged four assists, grabbed three rebounds, and had two assists.
“My points came from defense, when we locked in on defense; being in the gaps like we’re supposed to be, being on one accord, and that’s when the offense usually gets going,” Williams said. “We can all score; it’s just about what we’re doing on defense.”
Purnell also scored in double figures with 12 points; she canned 3-for-6 of her attempts from beyond the 3-point line and dished out four assists.
Gabby Smith flirted with a double-double after an eight-point performance and pulling down six rebounds.
“I think we’re going to be pretty balanced for the most part,” Haskins said. “We’ve got a lot of people that, when they play and shoot like they’re capable of shooting, can make shots. And then we try to get the ball inside with Gabby and Diamond (Fedrick) and even Hannah (Russell). So I think we’re going to have some fairly balanced scoring this year.”
The Braves shot better than 43% in three of the four quarters. UNCP recorded a game-best 57% shooting in the final period.
The Black & Gold picked up an impressive 37 points from its bench highlighted by double-digit scoring from both Williams and Purnell.
For the second time this season, UNC Pembroke has established a lead in the first quarter and never relinquished.
The Braves have captured three of their last four conference openers.
“I think this win was a confidence-builder for us,” Williams said. “We do have a lot more to work on, especially with these other teams coming up, but we’ll get there.”
The Braves will be back in action on Tuesday when they trek to Franklin Springs, Ga., to face Emmanuel (0-3, 0-1 CC). Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. inside the Shaw Athletic Center.