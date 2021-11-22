9 UNCP football players earn All-Conference honors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Tight end Faheem Diaab and return specialist Devin Jones each picked up first team nods, while defensive back Dante Bowlding and defensive lineman Taye Vereen each grabbed a spot on the second team, with the recent release of the All-Mountain East Conference Football Team.
Four offensive players — offensive lineman Gage Baldwin, wide receiver Trey Dixon, running back Joseph Early and quarterback Josh Jones — were lauded with honorable mention all-conference laurels, while linebacker John Jones was tabbed as an honorable mention pick as well.
A Charlotte native, Diaab logged career highs for both receptions (27) and receiving yards (368) in 2021, while also matching a career high with four touchdown grabs as well. The redshirt junior tallied two or more catches in seven contests, including a season-best six catches in the win at West Virginia State, while also posting a career-long 90-yard reception in UNCP’s setback at eventual league co-champion Frostburg State.
A dangerous return man in multiple phases of the game, Devin Jones averaged 13.91 yards on 11 kickoff returns this season, while also averaging 20.0 yards on 18 punt returns as well. The redshirt senior from Mooresville tallied an 80-yard touchdown on a punt return against Glenville State, while also turning in a 29-yard punt return against the Pioneers as well. He also registered a 52-yard kickoff return on Saturday at Concord that set up the first points of the day for the Braves.
Bowlding, the league’s freshman defensive player of the year in the spring, posted four interceptions in 2021 – the second-most pickoffs in program history – and ranked second on the team with 49 tackles, including 40 solo stops. The redshirt freshman from Fayetteville and Terry Sanford High School product, also registered a tackle for loss (-3 yards) and four pass break-ups as well.
Vereen, a Shallotte native, amassed 49 tackles (22 solo) on the season, including six tackles for loss (-24 yards) and a pair of sacks. He also turned in a trio of quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and a pass break-up, as well as the game-sealing interception in UNCP’s Homecoming victory over then MEC co-leader Charleston.
The Braves wrapped up their 2021 campaign with a 6-5 record, including a 3-2 mark at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. The Black & Gold is expected to return 14 starters for the 2022 campaign.
Three Braves volleyball players earn All-Conference honors
Brianna Warren and Shannon Skryd raked in all-league honors for the second-straight year, while Katie Pressley was crowned Freshman of the Year on the way to all-conference honors as well, with the recent release of the 2021 Conference Carolinas Volleyball All-Conference Team by league officials.
The announcement marked the second-straight year that the program has sent at least two players to all-conference nods, marking the first time that has been achieved since the 1992 and 1993 campaigns. Pressley raked in the program’s third conference freshman of the year accolade, but the first since former standout Allie Schneider claimed rookie of the year laurels in 2008.
Warren, an Indian Trail native, leads the Braves and ranks second among Conference Carolinas leaders with a .351 hitting percentage this season, and has amassed 300 kills (2.61/set), 123 blocks (1.07), 82 digs (0.71) and 15 service aces. A three-time Conference Carolinas Player of the Week pick, Warren has turned in 10 or more kills on 16 occasions, and has tallied five or more blocks nine times, including a season-best 11 swats in a home win over Newberry.
A product of Indian Trail, Pressley has totaled 1,004 assists in 2021 and ranks second among conference leaders with 9.84 assists per set. The everyday starter at setter, she has also amassed 257 digs (2.52/set) and 68 kills (0.67), while also ranking 14th among league leaders with 38 service aces as well. Pressley has turned in 30 or more assists in 22 matches this season, including a career-best 53 assists in the 5-set win over Mount Olive on October 23. A three-time league specialist of the week pick, she was also named the conference’s freshman player of the month in October as well.
Skryd hit a career-best .235 at the net this season while also logging a team-best 338 kills (2.94/set) and 417 digs (3.63). The Napeville, Ill., ranks seventh among league leaders with 43 service aces in 2021, and 11th among conference leaders with her dig total. A Conference Carolinas Player of the Week pick in early October, Skryd has registered 10 or more kills on 20 occasions this season, and has logged 17 double-double outings as well.